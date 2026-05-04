Naivasha witnesses spike in ENT infections linked to flower farms

Cases of Ear, nose and throat (ENT) infections are on the rise in Naivasha, with flower farm workers and minors being the hardest hit.
The rise in cases has been attributed to chemicals used on farms, cold, dusty conditions around the lakeside town, and the dumpiness around Lake Naivasha.
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