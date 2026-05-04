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Naivasha witnesses spike in ENT infections linked to flower farms

By Antony Gitonga | May. 4, 2026
ENT infections are on the rise in Naivasha.[File,Standard]

Cases of Ear, nose and throat (ENT) infections are on the rise in Naivasha, with flower farm workers and minors being the hardest hit.

The rise in cases has been attributed to chemicals used on farms, cold, dusty conditions around the lakeside town, and the dumpiness around Lake Naivasha.

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Related Topics

Lake Naivasha Rift View Specialist Centre ENT Infections Flower Farming
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