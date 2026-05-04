Immunisation still our strongest protection, though gaps persist

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An infant is immunised during the integrated nutritional outreach at Kalapata, Turkana South. [Jacob Musya, Standard]

Vaccines are among the most powerful public health tools ever developed. Over the past half-century, they have transformed human health, saving millions of lives. Fewer children now die from preventable illnesses, fewer outbreaks devastate communities, and fewer health systems are overwhelmed by diseases that are already preventable.

This year’s theme, For every generation, vaccines work, is especially relevant for Kenya and Africa. Immunisation remains one of the most effective and cost-efficient ways to save lives, prevent outbreaks, and strengthen communities, yet it is still underutilised in many settings.

Globally, vaccines prevent an estimated 3.5 to 5 million deaths every year. They protect children from diseases that once claimed millions of lives and also shield adolescents, adults, pregnant women, and older people from severe illness and disability. Across Africa, however, the immunisation story remains one of incomplete progress.

According to the Africa CDC, DTP3 coverage in Africa stood at 76 per cent in 2024, below the 90 per cent target under Immunisation Agenda 2030. About 7.8 million children missed even the first dose of the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis vaccine. The World Health Organisation (WHO) warns that one in five children in Africa remains under-immunised.

Kenya has made progress, but gaps remain. WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimate that DTP3 coverage reached 93 per cent in 2023, an encouraging figure. However, coverage for other essential vaccines is lower. The second dose of the measles-containing vaccine stood at 76 per cent, well below the 95 per cent level needed to prevent outbreaks.

Recent vaccination efforts highlight both progress and challenges. In July 2025, a nationwide campaign reached more than 16 million children across all 47 counties. Of these, 16.1 million received typhoid vaccines, and 5.18 million received measles-rubella vaccines. The campaign also reached 74,000 zero-dose children, those who had never received any immunisation. This shows both what is possible through coordinated action and how many children are still being missed due to gaps in access, awareness, and trust.

Across Africa, vaccination has had a major impact. Between 2000 and 2024, measles vaccination efforts helped avert 19.5 million deaths and protected more than 500 million children through routine immunisation. However, these gains remain fragile. When routine vaccination declines, outbreaks return quickly.

This is why trusted healthcare institutions are essential. In Kenya, the challenge is no longer just vaccine availability, but also access, timely delivery, and public trust. Healthcare providers such as AAR Healthcare play a key role in strengthening prevention through community education, outreach, reminders, and clear communication that supports informed decision-making.

Immunisation begins at birth, continues through childhood and adolescence, and remains important for adults, older people, pregnant women and health workers, all of whom face different risks from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Today, vaccines protect against more than 30 life-threatening diseases, helping people of all ages live longer, healthier lives. Immunisation is therefore both an individual health decision and a shared social responsibility. One missed dose, one underserved community, or one breakdown in trust can expose entire populations.

This World Immunisation Week, Kenya must go beyond general support for vaccines. It is essential to check vaccination records, catch up on missed doses, strengthen outreach in underserved areas, and build confidence through accurate information. Vaccines work; they save lives and protect communities.