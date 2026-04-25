How Malaria is stealing pregnancies in Siaya

The silence in Jotham Odundo’s home in Migiro village, Siaya County, is loud with grief. Three pregnancies lost, one after another have shattered a dream of raising a large family. Today, that dream feels so distant and uncertain. His wife, Nancy Achieng, is no longer by his side.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Easter Sale Ends Tonight!
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…