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Lamu county performs the first laparoscopic surgery

By Philip Mwakio | Apr. 20, 2026
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In what is billed as a first one for healthcare in Lamu county, the urology team at King Fahd Hospital successfully performed the first laparoscopic radical nephrectomy.

The procedure which was led by Dr Omar Bin Salman, involved the removal of a cancerous kidney, marking a major advancement in the hospital’s capacity to deliver specialised surgical care.

The surgery was conducted on a 65-year-old patient diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma or cancer of the right kidney.

Typically costing around Sh450,000 in Mombasa and other urban centers, the complex procedure was carried out in Lamu at just Sh180,000, fully covered under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), making advanced medical care both accessible and affordable.

This medical breakthrough is the result of strategic investments by Governor Issa Timamy’s administration to upgrade healthcare infrastructure across the county.

Notably, the Minimally Invasive Theatre at King Fahd Hospital, one of the first in the region, is now fully operational, enabling procedures that previously required referral to distant facilities.

Deputy Governor and CECM for Health, Mbarak M. Bahjaj, hailed the achievement as a significant step forward for the region’s health sector.

“This is a proud moment for Lamu. It reflects the impact of deliberate investment in local capacity. Our people no longer have to travel far or spend heavily to access specialised treatment,” said Dr Bahjaj.

The County government has invested in the upgrading of its key health facilities in Faza, Witu, Mokowe and Mpeketoni respectively. 

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Related Topics

Laparoscopic Radical Nephrectomy Laparoscopic Surgery King Fahd Hospital Governor Issa Timamy
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