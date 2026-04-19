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Community takes the lead in Limuru forest restoration

By Juliet Omelo | Apr. 19, 2026
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Ambassador Michael Kiboino and Khadija Mohammed, the Public Affairs and Media Director at Huawei, during tree planting in Uplands Forest Station, Limuru. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Local communities are taking the lead in Limuru forest restoration efforts in a government-backed drive to grow and sustain thousands of trees.

The initiative, which saw 5,000 indigenous trees planted on Friday at the Uplands Forest Station, is part of Kenya’s target to plant 15 billion trees by 2032.

The exercise was coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with environmental agencies, local administrators and private sector players including Huawei.

While officials oversaw the planting, the long-term responsibility of nurturing the trees has largely been placed on community forest associations (CFAs), whose members are integrating conservation with their day-to-day livelihoods.

“Partnership with the community is indispensable. This model where the community takes care of the trees as they also benefit is a great one,’’ said Michael Kiboino, representing the ministry.

Under the arrangement, residents grow crops such as maize and onions alongside young trees, allowing them to earn a living while protecting forest cover.

Ambassador Kiboino said the approach is helping to curb illegal logging and encroachment by giving communities a direct stake in conservation.

Community members say the forests are critical not just for biodiversity but for water security and livelihoods.

Limuru residents plant trees in the Uplands forest station. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Key rivers supplying downstream populations originate from the Limuru ecosystem, making conservation efforts vital beyond the immediate area.

He also cited structured agreements that allow temporary farming within forest zones, with the understanding that cultivation will cease once the trees mature, an approach designed to balance environmental restoration with economic realities.

Kiboino emphasized that the use of indigenous tree species is central to restoring degraded ecosystems and strengthening resilience against climate change.

Khadija Mohammed the Public Affairs and Media Director at Huawei noted that the company’s support for this initiative reflects Huawei’s #Tech4All agenda, which is grounded in using technology and partnerships to create a more inclusive and sustainable future.

“We are proud to contribute to the protection and conservation of Mother Nature while supporting the Government of Kenya’s goal of growing 15 billion trees by 2032,” Khadija said.

She said that through grassroots empowerment and partnerships, communities can strengthen climate adaptation and deliver lasting environmental impact.

Huawei’s involvement in Limuru builds on its broader sustainability efforts in Kenya. In 2025, the company partnered with the Kenya Wildlife Service, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Wildlife Research and Training Institute under the Tech4Nature initiative to deploy digital conservation tools at the Kisite-Mpunguti Marine Park and Reserve, demonstrating how technology is being used to protect both terrestrial and marine ecosystems.

Even with government coordination and private sector support, stakeholders insist that the success of the initiative will depend on sustained community involvement.

The Uplands forest station tree p[planting model highlights a growing shift, placing communities not just as participants, but as the primary custodians of Kenya’s forest restoration agenda. 

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Related Topics

Limuru Forest Restoration Uplands Forest Station Huawei Kenya Wildlife Service
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