Cheers to ageing? Alcohol may be making you age faster, study finds

From high-altitude rooftop lounges to the grit of roadside base joints, Nairobi maintains a relentless, rhythmic pulse of alcohol indulgence. It is a place where the sun sets, but the ambition for one more round never fades, a nightly ritual for some and an occasional escape for others, where residents and revellers alike trade the day’s exhaustion for the sharp amber kick of a cold Tusker or the sting of a well-poured gin.
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