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Kenya records 54 new HIV cases, 57 deaths daily

By Irene Githinji | Mar. 19, 2026
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Kenya is recording at least 54 new HIV infections and 57 deaths every day, with concerns now being raised that the country could lose gains made in the fight against the epidemic if prevention programmes continue to suffer funding cuts.

The National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC) yesterday told Parliament that about 1.3 million people are currently living with HIV in Kenya and the government spends about Sh19 billion annually to keep them on life-saving antiretroviral treatment.

NSDCC acting Chief Executive Douglas Bosire warned that the country risks increasing treatment costs if new infections are not urgently reduced, with the health experts particularly worried about a resurgence of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. ‘‘We are seeing at least 54 new infections every day. That means more people will require treatment and that increases the financial burden on the health system,” Bosire said.

He made the remarks when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Health where he defended allocations in the Supplementary Estimates.

Bosire said that sustaining treatment for the growing number of patients without continued support from development partners would strain the country’s health financing framework, including the Social Health Authority.

“If the government and partners were to withdraw the direct funding for antiretroviral drugs, the system would collapse under the pressure of the treatment burden,” he said.

It is estimated that about 9.3 per cent of HIV-positive mothers nationally are passing the virus to their children; the situation is significantly worse in some counties.

Bosire made reference to Wajir, Mandera, Isiolo, Samburu, Garissa, and Baringo counties as some of the areas where transmission rates are approaching 20 per cent, more than double the national average.

He attributed the trend to reduced funding for community-based prevention programmes that previously mobilised expectant mothers for HIV testing and treatment.

“Many of the community organisations and mother mentor groups that helped mobilise women to test and seek care are no longer active because of funding constraints,” he said.

Data shows that out of the 19,901 new infections recorded in 2024, 41 per cent were among young people aged between 15 and 24 years, indicating persistent gaps in HIV awareness and prevention among the youth.

“Awareness campaigns that once helped reduce infections in the 1990s and early 2000s have weakened. Knowledge levels among young people are extremely low and fewer people are coming forward for testing,” he told MPs.

Bosire said strengthening public education campaigns, restoring community mobilisation programmes and integrating vulnerable groups into formal health systems would be critical to reducing new infections.

“If we close the gap in prevention and testing, we can significantly reduce the number of new infections and eventually reduce the treatment burden on the country,” he said.

Between 2024 and 2025, Kenya recorded an 11 per cent decline in HIV testing, attributed to donor funding disruptions, with key prevention programmes also suffering major setbacks

He also regretted that screening for tuberculosis among people living with HIV, which is a critical intervention because it is a leading opportunistic infection, has also declined sharply.

“TB screening among people living with HIV dropped by about 46 per cent between 2024 and 2025, the trend could lead to more HIV-related deaths,” Bosire noted.

Programmes targeting key populations such as female sex workers, people who inject drugs and men who have sex with men have also been affected by shifts in donor priorities that now focus more on treatment rather than prevention.

Medical Services Principal Secretary, Ouma Oluga also supported the funding challenge saying the country faces a Sh300 million reduction in a Global Fund HIV grant.

Out of that reduction, the council is expected to lose about Sh100 million.

‘‘The reduction may have implications on programmes implemented by the council,” Dr Oluga told the committee.

The Mps, led by Ndhiwa Mp, Martin Owino Mps warned that Kenya risks reversing decades of progress if prevention programmes are not strengthened, insisting that the country must protect the gains made in the fight against HIV.

“We had got somewhere with this disease. If we don’t address these funding gaps, we will lose what we have achieved,” he said.

Seme MP, Dr James Nyikal reiterated these concerns and warning that complacency could allow HIV to regain ground.

“HIV could come back in full force if awareness drops and people start taking it for granted,” he said.

The Ministry officials have since urged Parliament to support renewed investments in prevention, particularly programmes aimed at young people, expectant mothers and key populations. 

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Related Topics

HIV Prevalence HIV Infections HIV Prevention
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