How robotic-assisted surgery is giving Kenyans relief from arthritis pain

Christine Musonye Mugalisi, 59, after robotic knee replacement surgery at Metropolitan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. She has been battling arthritis for the past 15 years. [Maryann Anyango, Standard]
She sounds calm, happy and relieved. For the first time in 15 years, 59-year-old Christine Musonye Mugalisi speaks without the heaviness of pain weighing down every sentence. There is laughter between her words and an unmistakable sense of freedom.
