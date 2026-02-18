Kenya receives first batch of 21,000 HIV prevention doses

Audio By Vocalize

Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth with Brian Rettmann Chief Program Officer Office of Foreign Assistance Embassy of United States of America ispect a consignment which Kenya has received of 21,000 starter doses of Lenacapavir from the USA. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya has received 21,000 starter doses of the HIV prevention injection Lenacapavir, marking a major milestone in the country’s efforts to curb new infections, particularly among young people

The consignment, which arrived at JKIA on Tuesday evening, according to the Ministry of Health, will support the initial rollout of the injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in 15 priority counties beginning early March 2026.

Speaking to journalists shortly after receiving the consignment, Director General for Medical Services Dr Patrick Amoth, said the rollout will be conducted through public hospitals, with plans to expand to community-level facilities based on demand.

"We are not going to say that we are going to prioritise a particular group of people because that will run the risk of isolating the product for a particular group of people. And therefore, deny access to other people who would actually qualify for the product but out of fear turn back," he said.

Dr Amoth emphasised that the medicine is strictly for HIV-negative individuals at risk of infection.

“It is neither a vaccine nor a cure for HIV infection,” he said. “We continue to urge all those on treatment to remain on their lifelong therapy.”

Lenacapavir is a long-acting injectable HIV prevention option known as pre-exposure prophylaxis.

According to medical experts, it helps protect a person from getting HIV after exposure and is administered only twice a year, offering six months of protection per single dose.

The counties that will benefit in the initial phase include Mombasa, Kilifi, Machakos, Nairobi, Kajiado, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii and Kiambu.

"This will be followed by a second phase covering another 15 counties, and the final third phase covering the remaining 17 counties, ensuring nationwide access over time," said Dr Amoth.

He said the country also expects an additional 12,000 continuation doses by April to ensure that those who start the prevention injections can continue without interruption.

In addition, he noted, the United States government has committed to support Kenya with a further 25,000 doses, which will strengthen the national rollout and increase access for more Kenyans.

This comes at a time when Kenya’s HIV prevalence stands at 3.7 per cent, with approximately 1.34 million people on antiretroviral therapy.

Of concern, Dr Amoth noted, is the fact that 41 per cent of new HIV infections among young people below the age of 24 years, underscoring the urgent need for novel prevention measures.

The medicine had earlier been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration in June 2025 and endorsed by the World Health Organisation a month later.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board recommended the product for registration in January this year, following a scientific review.

Kenya was selected among the first nine countries in Africa to receive it in July 2025

Brian Rettman, Chief Program Officer at the American Embassy, described the shipment as a significant advancement in prevention efforts.

“Lenacapavir is going to be a very instrumental piece in providing HIV prevention in the country,” he said.

He added: "It’s an injection someone takes two times a year and receives full protection, just like the daily pills previously taken.”

The initial supply, the Ministry said, has been secured through support from the Global Fund under a negotiated arrangement that reduced the cost to approximately Sh7,800 per patient per year—down from an original annual price of about $42,000 at product introduction.