×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya hosts meeting on elephants and climate

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Jan. 27, 2026

Pauline Mbatha, a doctoral researcher at the University of Helsinki and a paleontologist in the National Museums of Kenya, displays fossilized elephant teeth at the Osteology Section. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Elephants play a critical role in maintaining healthy ecosystems and are among the most important species in the context of climate change.

As ecosystem engineers, they shape landscapes by dispersing seeds, opening forest canopies, creating water access points, and influencing vegetation structure.

Emmanuel Ndiema, Head of Earth Sciences at the National Museums of Kenya (NMK), says the actions of elephants support biodiversity, regulate ecosystems, and enhance resilience to climate stress.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Yet, elephants in Kenya currently face serious threats, mainly from habitat loss driven by human population growth, infrastructure development, and land use changes.

He explains that climate change further compounds these pressures by altering ecosystems and reducing available resources.

Habitat fragmentation limits movement between populations, leading to reduced genetic diversity and a weakened ability to adapt to environmental change.

Against this backdrop, Kenya is hosting the 9th International Conference on Mammoths and their Relatives, the first time the event is being held in Africa, under the theme, “Africa the Evolutionary Cradle of Proboscideans.”

Proboscideans are a group of mammals characterised by a trunk, or proboscis, and include modern elephants and their extinct relatives.

The conference brings together researchers, policymakers, and conservation practitioners from around the world to deepen understanding of these mammals through long-term research — particularly how elephants and their relatives respond to change, learning from the deep past to protect the present, and using science to build resilient ecosystems for the future.

“Understanding how elephants and their extinct relatives responded to past environmental changes offers vital lessons for addressing today’s climate and conservation challenges,” Dr Ndiema explains.

Mary Gikungu, Director General of NMK, says Kenya is not just a host but central to the story under discussion.

“Bringing this conference to Africa, and Kenya in particular, is both symbolic and necessary.

It connects global science to the landscapes and histories where much of this story began,” Prof Gikungu says. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Elephants Climate Change National Museums of Kenya International Conference on Mammoths
.

Latest Stories

How single-window policy locks exporters out of global trade
How single-window policy locks exporters out of global trade
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
43 mins ago
The age of gyms is upon us and with it a fitness boom
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
43 mins ago
Ruto's Sh906b local borrowing plan threatens private credit
Business
By Brian Ngugi
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

No longer in charge? IG Kanja in a spot over police conduct
By Ndung’u Gachane 43 mins ago
No longer in charge? IG Kanja in a spot over police conduct
New report reveals a country at war with its women and children
By Jacinta Mutura 43 mins ago
New report reveals a country at war with its women and children
Questions over next poll as IEBC postpones boundaries review
By Josphat Thiong’o 43 mins ago
Questions over next poll as IEBC postpones boundaries review
Fear of terror attack triggers teachers' mass transfers
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 43 mins ago
Fear of terror attack triggers teachers' mass transfers
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved