Teen cashing in from forest restoration

Environmental conservation has become a source of income for a 19-year-old in Nyeri County, who is earning from the sale of tree seedlings nurtured in his local community.

Berrick Ayando, who sat for the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination, identified an opportunity in managing a tree nursery after learning that his neighbours were working towards the restoration of Nyeri Hill, which has suffered decades of environmental degradation.

Ayando established a tree nursery that supplied seedlings to community members involved in the restoration of Nyeri Hill Forest.

While he was in Form Two at Mohoya Secondary School, Ayando used his free time to maintain tree-planting data for the community.

He later set up a nursery with 12,000 seedlings, which the community purchased at Sh10 each through the support of Rural Outreach for Development in Kenya (Rodi Kenya).

The organisation opted to empower the local community by buying seedlings locally rather than sourcing them from external traders.

“Without any expectation of making a fortune, the leader of the tree-planting group indicated they would be buying seedlings locally. I declared my interest, and my proposal was accepted,” said Ayando.

Through the venture, he gained experience in tree seed harvesting, propagation and nurturing — critical skills in ensuring the availability of indigenous and climate-resilient species required for sustainable forest restoration.

Ayando says his involvement in environmental conservation programmes has shaped his decision to continue with the tree nursery venture after completing secondary school.

He explained that payments for the seedlings were channelled through his father’s bank account, adding that he currently has another 20,000 seedlings ready for sale.

Community leader Samson Ngure says Ayando developed an interest in tree planting at an early age and initially volunteered to assist the group with data and record-keeping.

Ngure noted that Ayando later supplied the group with quality tree seedlings for planting across the 192-acre forest when the restoration idea was floated.

“Notable changes following the tree planting and protection of the ecosystem include the rejuvenation of streams that had dried up,” said Ngure.

Rodi Kenya Executive Director Esther Bett said the state of Nyeri Hill Forest and the effects of climate change forced the organisation, working with partners, to initiate restoration through tree planting and soil erosion controls.