St Mary's Hospital Mumias to reopen end of January, says Bishop Obanyi

Kakamega Catholic Diocese Bishop Joseph Obanyi addresses the media at Bishop Nicholas Stam Pastoral and Animation Centre in Kakamega town on January 19, 2026. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

The Kakamega Catholic Diocese Bishop, Joseph Obanyi, has announced that St Mary’s Hospital Mumias will reopen at the end of January to serve thousands of residents who have been without services since the facility was shut down last year.

The hospital was closed following a prolonged strike by health workers over delayed salaries. The management cited delays by the government in remitting funds under the Social Health Authority (SHA), which affected service delivery.

Addressing journalists at the Bishop Stamp area in Kakamega, Bishop Obanyi said the diocese had been forced to borrow funds to facilitate the resumption of services and clear part of the outstanding obligations to health workers.

“We could not allow essential health services to remain unavailable to the people any longer. As a church, we had to intervene and borrow funds to ensure the hospital reopens and resumes normal operations,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of continuity in healthcare, noting that St Mary’s Hospital plays a critical role in serving vulnerable communities in Mumias and its environs. The bishop expressed optimism that the reopening of the facility would restore confidence among patients and staff.

At the same time, Obanyi called on the government to urgently address challenges facing the education sector, particularly the transition of learners to Grade 10. He urged the Ministry of Education to put in place effective strategies to ensure students are not disadvantaged by infrastructural gaps and policy challenges, warning that failure to do so could lock out many young people from accessing quality education.