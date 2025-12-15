Baringo patients stranded amid month-long clinicians' strike

Governor Benjamin Cheboi. Healthcare services in Baringo County have deteriorated following a month-long clinicians’ strike. [File, Standard]

Healthcare services in Baringo County continue to deteriorate following a month-long clinicians’ strike.

Locals are being forced to seek services from neighbouring counties, including Elgeyo Marakwet, Nakuru, and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

The clinicians and other health staff downed their tools on November 15, following failed negotiations with the county government.

Caro Jebet lamented that the neglected health system had persisted for a long time, making it difficult for patients to access medication.

“Nothing has been fixed all this time. How long should our people suffer before action is taken? Why is this hospital still open if it cannot properly care for patients? Where are the elected leaders, and what are they doing about this?” she questioned.

A medical officer at the facility told The Standard that urgent action is needed due to the hospital’s fragile state.

She added that Baringo County Hospital, which is meant to serve as a referral centre, suffers from deep systemic failures.

“For the facilities to function effectively, the hospital needs committed healthcare workers and the availability of essential drugs, which is not the case in Baringo,” she said.

The medic alleged that frequent drug shortages and absenteeism among senior doctors have affected service delivery, leaving frontline staff overwhelmed and exposing patients to risk.

She noted that critical departments have long operated without consistent specialists, such as consultant physicians, orthopaedists, obstetricians, gynaecologists, and ophthalmologists, who reportedly attend their clinics irregularly or focus on private practice.

“Radiology services are crippled by the irregular presence of the two radiologists attached to the hospital. Patients often wait up to 48 hours for scans while the specialists operate elsewhere.

This also contributes to frequent machine breakdowns and delays in reporting,” she said.

She added that the facility operates without a pharmacist, relying instead on a pharmaceutical technologist and interns.

“Clinical officers are the backbone of care delivery across all departments, working day and night to keep the hospital functional despite overwhelming pressure,” she said.

A former medical intern at the facility stated that they are forced to manage complex cases alongside Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) students.

Philip Yator, the representative of clinical officers, explained that the strike followed failed talks with the county government.

He said all specialist services have been halted for a month. “We have received an invitation today, but we have agreed to wait until Wednesday for the court to deliver a judgement on the implementation of career guidelines, which Baringo has failed to enact,” he said.

Yator added that the county has not implemented the updated scheme of service revised by the national and county public service boards.

Governor Benjamin Cheboi acknowledged that healthcare in the county is not perfect.

“I have been receiving treatment at BCH and Eldama Ravine. I know there are times when services are not functioning well, and they are not perfect, but doctors have been doing their work,” he said.

He explained that he was satisfied with the services offered in the facilities.

“Sometimes patients cannot access medication properly, but we have urged the facilities to correct that. I have directed the executive member of health to ensure that services at the facilities are satisfactory,” he added.