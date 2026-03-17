Israel says killed Iran national security chief Larijani

Audio By Vocalize

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, arrives in Beirut, Lebanon, on September 27, 2025, to attend a memorial service for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. [AFP]

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that Iran's powerful national security chief Ali Larijani was "eliminated last night", along with the commander of Tehran's Basij paramilitary force.

The killing of Larijani, if confirmed by Tehran, would represent the highest-profile assassination since the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other leaders during the wave of US-Israeli strikes that started the war on February 28.

Katz said that he had been informed by Israel's military chief that Larijani and the head of Iran's Basij paramilitary force Gholamreza Soleimani "were eliminated last night".

He said the two leaders "have joined Khamenei, the head of the annihilation program, along with all those eliminated from the axis of evil in the depths of hell".

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a photo of the premier on the phone, captioned: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders the elimination of senior figures in the Iranian regime."

Israel's military had announced earlier it had killed Basij chief Soleimani "in a precise strike in Tehran".

"Yesterday (Monday), the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, targeted and eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past six years," it said.

The Basij, a volunteer force under Iran's Revolutionary Guards, "led the main repression operations" by the authorities during recent mass protests in Iran, the Israeli army said.

Iran was rocked by unprecedented protests against the clerical establishment that peaked in January.

They were met with a crackdown in which, according to rights groups, thousands of people were killed and tens of thousands arrested.

Israel's military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said "significant preventive achievements were recorded overnight" in a statement released earlier by the military.