×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

New health plan targets gaps in care for Boda Boda riders

By Ndung’u Gachane | Dec. 14, 2025
A boda boda rider shakes hands with an official at the launch of a new health cover targeting riders. [Courtesy]

A low-cost health and accident cover targeting boda boda riders has been launched in Kenya as concerns grow over the high number of road injuries in the sector.

Boda boda operators play a key role in public transport and last-mile delivery across the country, but many remain without health insurance or financial protection despite being among the most exposed road users.

Riders face frequent accidents, and in most cases medical bills are paid by families or through informal fundraising. Injuries often force riders off the road for days or weeks, cutting off income in a sector that depends on daily earnings.

Industry groups have previously warned that even short hospital stays can have serious financial consequences for riders and their dependants, yet access to affordable insurance and healthcare has remained limited.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The newly introduced cover offers basic health services and accident protection at a low daily cost, targeting riders who rely on mobile phones for work and communication.

The digital health package, developed by Nairobi-based provider HealthX, allows riders to consult doctors through their phones at any time. It also includes personal accident cover and a daily hospital cash benefit in the event of admission.

Speaking at the launch, HealthX chief executive Roy Bore said the product was designed to respond to gaps in healthcare access among informal transport workers.

Boda boda riders are among the largest groups in the informal economy, but studies have shown that insurance penetration in the sector remains low, largely due to cost and lack of tailored products.

The service is being rolled out through ride-hailing platforms, starting with LittleCab, which has more than 100,000 registered riders and drivers.

According to HealthX, about 1,600 riders had signed up by the time of launch, pointing to demand for affordable health solutions within the sector.

Road safety experts have repeatedly called for broader interventions to reduce injuries among boda boda riders, including better training, enforcement of traffic laws and improved access to health and insurance cover.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Boda Boda Riders Accident Cover HealthX Road Safety
.

Latest Stories

AMWIK pushes for gender balance in political parties
AMWIK pushes for gender balance in political parties
National
By Irene Githinji
2 hrs ago
Mr moneybags: How the Sh500 note came to be known as Jirongo
National
By Caleb Atemi
2 hrs ago
KCPE achievers reflect on new education shift
Education
By Francis Ontomwa
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questions mount over Jirongo's death after forensic audit disputes police narrative
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Questions mount over Jirongo's death after forensic audit disputes police narrative
Why KJSEA top performers are torn between academics, sports and sciences
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Why KJSEA top performers are torn between academics, sports and sciences
From tiny preemies to 10-year wonders: Triplets' medical triumph
By Rodgers Otiso 2 hrs ago
From tiny preemies to 10-year wonders: Triplets' medical triumph
High-profile road deaths shrouded in mystery
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
High-profile road deaths shrouded in mystery
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved