Nine killed, including two minors, after bus collides with matatu near Naivasha

The mangled wrecks of the bus and Nissan matatu which were involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway leaving nine dead. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Nine people, including two minors, have died following a traffic accident involving a bus and a Nissan matatu along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The 1am incident near Kayole Estate, 10 km from Naivasha, left scores of others injured as the country continued to record a sharp rise in the number of fatal accidents.

The accident occurred after the Greenline bus, which was heading to Nairobi from Western Kenya, collided with the oncoming Nissan, killing six occupants on the spot.

Three others, including the two minors, were pronounced dead on arrival at Naivasha sub-county hospital, where they had been rushed for treatment.

According to James Kabono from the Naivasha Road Safety group, the bus was overtaking a fleet of vehicles when it collided with oncoming matatu.

"Most of those who died were travelling in the Nissan matatu that was destined for Nakuru, and the bus driver is to blame for the accident," he said.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the accident, adding that the bodies had been collected and taken to the local mortuary, and the wrecks towed to the area police station.

"We had an accident involving a bus and a matatu along the highway, and we unfortunately lost nine people, and we are calling on our drivers to be careful as the deaths are worrying," he said.

The accident occurred two days after six people died in Kikopey, Gilgil, following an accident involving a trailer and a Nissan matatu.