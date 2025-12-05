×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

How Ruto-Trump health deal risks patient data

By Mercy Kahenda | Dec. 5, 2025
President William Ruto holds talks with the CEO of the US International Develop,ment Finance Corporation in Washington, DC, on December 4, 2025. [PCS] 

A high-stakes bilateral health cooperation framework between Kenya and the US, originally slated for signing in mid-November, was postponed over deep disagreements on health data ownership, real-time surveillance obligations, and national sovereignty.

President William Ruto is now expected to oversee the eventual signing, but civil society, legal experts, and public health advocates are demanding major revisions, warning that the current draft risks turning Kenya’s health information systems into a 25-year American asset.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya And US Health Framework President William Ruto Kenya's Health Data Privacy Universal Health Coverage
.

Latest Stories

Mwea Township may pass as a good case study of the National Economy:
Mwea Township may pass as a good case study of the National Economy:
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
4 hrs ago
Of Mbeere, magical realism and the rich African literary world
Opinion
By Henry Munene
4 hrs ago
Beware, some victories are actually defeats in disguise
Opinion
By Egara Kabaji
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto-Trump data agreement raises eyebrows over Sh200b health risk
By David Odongo and Rosa Agutu 4 hrs ago
Ruto-Trump data agreement raises eyebrows over Sh200b health risk
Crackdown nation: Report indicts Ruto regime for rising rights abuses
By Josphat Thiong’o 4 hrs ago
Crackdown nation: Report indicts Ruto regime for rising rights abuses
Judge clips SRC's push to hire, pay staff in varsities and State firms
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Judge clips SRC's push to hire, pay staff in varsities and State firms
Elected leaders must stick to their party, court rules on defection case
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Elected leaders must stick to their party, court rules on defection case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved