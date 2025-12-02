×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Over 8,500 Nakuru teens infected with HIV in one year

By Yvonne Chepkwony | Dec. 2, 2025

Participants march along Kenyatta Avenue in Nakuru during celebrations for World Aids Day on December 1, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

New HIV infections among teenagers aged 15 to 19 in Nakuru County have risen to 8,563 over the past year. Last year, 3,586 adolescents tested positive, highlighting a significant increase.

County Aids and STIs Coordinator Rachael Kiuna expressed concern, noting that young people recorded the highest number of new infections and deaths. “I urge the youth to protect themselves by abstaining from sex or using protection to avoid contracting HIV. I also call upon them to get tested; this will help them know their status,” she said.

Kiuna attributed the rise to peer influence, group sex, and discontinuation of prescribed medications. “Contracting HIV/Aids is not the end of life; one can live long if they follow the health worker’s instructions,” she added.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Adolescent pregnancies among 10 to 19-year-olds have also increased, from 3,830 last year to 8,635 this year, with 42 per cent linked to sexual and gender-based violence. Nakuru County has over 51,000 people living with HIV.

Mother-to-child transmission has significantly reduced, from 15 per cent in 2019 to six per cent in 2025, thanks to early treatment and monitoring of newborns.

County CEC for Health Roselyn Mungai said Nakuru is now ranked ninth nationally, down from sixth in 2023.

“The County has made substantial gains in diagnosis, treatment initiation, and in protecting mothers and children. Reducing mother-to-child transmission from 15.4 in 2019 to 6.1 per cent in 2024,” she said.

The CEC said that the health department has strengthened its responses through multi-agency Gender-Based Violence technical working groups and brought stakeholders together.

 Mungai urged the Judiciary to expedite gender-based violence cases and called for school health clubs to integrate HIV prevention, life-skills programmes, and peer-led adolescent support groups to strengthen resilience and adherence. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nakuru HIV Infections Mother-To-Child Transmission Gender-Based Violence Judiciary
.

Latest Stories

Report: Most Kenyans worried about own economic future
Report: Most Kenyans worried about own economic future
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Sinister use of road guard rails apart from safety
Opinion
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
The good, the bad and the ugly of draft local content law
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Village tyrants: Ruto order sees the return of dreaded chiefs
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Village tyrants: Ruto order sees the return of dreaded chiefs
KICD raises alarm over fake Grade 10 material flooding the market
By Mike Kihaki and Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
KICD raises alarm over fake Grade 10 material flooding the market
Rising abuse of women, children emerges as biggest security threat
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 1 hr ago
Rising abuse of women, children emerges as biggest security threat
Mother turns to DNA test in search for KDF son missing for 19 years
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Mother turns to DNA test in search for KDF son missing for 19 years
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved