Over 12 counties get 50 new labs, five theatres and CT scans

Kenyatta National hospital CEO Richard Lesyampe (left) accompanied by Yussuf Daud Sunview senior health system advisor inspects the new 128 slice CT Scan installed at the facility.[ [Nanjinia Wamuswa/Standard]

Sunview Medipro International has expanded healthcare access with a nationwide rollout of advanced medical equipment under the National Equipment Service Program (NESP), delivering CT scan machines to 12 new counties and installing 50 new laboratory units and 5 additional theatres across the country.

The newly equipped CT scan counties include Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Kisii, Siaya, Migori, Nyeri, Bomet, Isiolo, Kericho, Narok and Embu, bringing Sunview’s total number of operational CT units to 29 nationwide.

These installations significantly boost access to fast, accurate and high-quality diagnostic imaging in county hospitals. So far, more than 100,000 patients have benefited from the CT scan services that Sunview has supplied and supported under NESP.

Five counties have also received fully equipped operating theatres, with more than 400 additional theatres set to be installed in the coming months. Moreover, the company has installed 50 new laboratories, dispatching more than 150 lab equipment units.

The machines are among the latest in global imaging technology, offering faster scan times, higher-quality images and improved diagnostic precision, enabling clinicians to detect conditions earlier and deliver timely treatment.

The National Equipment Service Program operates under a Fee-for-Service model, which allows counties to access advanced medical equipment without incurring upfront costs. Instead, equipment is installed, maintained and serviced by accredited suppliers, while reimbursement is done through the Social Health Authority (SHA) based on equipment utilization.

This model has been instrumental in ensuring continuous service, increased uptime and reduced equipment downtime in county hospitals.

Senior Health System Advisor Yussuf Daud has highlighted the importance of reliable and modern diagnostic equipment.

“Our focus remains on reliability, innovation and ensuring that every facility we support is equipped to deliver world-class healthcare. We are proud of the impact already made, and the future holds even greater possibilities as we work toward full nationwide coverage,” Daud says.

Sunview Medipro International’s impact expands beyond CT scan installations to include fully equipped operating theatres, modern laboratory equipment and mammogram units, significantly strengthening Kenya’s diagnostic and surgical capacity.

Through NESP, the company has supported more than 30 counties across Level 4, 5 and 6 hospitals with theatre essentials, and numerous sub-county facilities with laboratory equipment.

Sunview Medipro’s work aligns with national health priorities under Vision 2030, BETA, the Kenya Health Sector Strategic Plan, the SDGs and the EAC Vision 2050.

With a strong focus on innovation, equipment uptime and continuous staff training, Sunview remains committed to advancing Universal Health Coverage and is on track to deliver 32 CT scan machines by early December and 40 by year-end.

Installations in Kwale and Vihiga counties are scheduled to begin next week, marking the next phase of the nationwide rollout.