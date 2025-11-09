Duale names new members to key health sector boards

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale during the launch of the Chalan Foundation's strategic plan on November 8, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, has announced new appointments and reappointments to key health sector boards, in government efforts to strengthen governance and

oversight in the country’s health institutions.

The two boards are instrumental in guiding Kenya’s health priorities, with the Mental Health Board steering national wellness initiatives and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board

regulating drugs, pharmacies, and pharmaceutical practices across the country.

The appointments take effect immediately for a period of three years.

In a Kenya Gazette notice dated November 7, 2025, CS Duale appointed new members to the Kenya Board of Mental Health and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, replacing

members whose terms had expired earlier in the year.

At the Kenya Board of Mental Health, the newly appointed members are Dr Linett Ongeri, Mr Simon Githui, Dr Haran L. Hassan, and Dr Dennis Wamalwa, while Dr Beatrice M.

Mainji has been reappointed to serve another term.

The new appointees replace outgoing members Dr Mildred Mwendwa, Mr Peter Murimi, and Dr Andrew K. Korir, who completed their three-year terms in October 2025.

The Board plays a crucial role in formulating and overseeing mental health policy, advising the government on mental health matters, and promoting awareness and research in the

sector. Kenya continues to face rising mental health cases linked to social and economic pressures, with the government pushing to scale up access to psychiatric services

nationwide.

In the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, Dr Maurice K. Odhiambo, Dr Tadudi Aly Omar, and Ms Serah Mutu Kisilu have been appointed as new members, while Dr Isha Anand and Dr

Bernard Kimutai Maiyo have been reappointed. They take over from Dr Eileen Wanjiru, Mr Philip Chumo, and Dr Janet Ogallo, whose tenure ended earlier this year.

CS Duale said the appointments reflect the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening leadership and professionalism in health regulatory institutions.