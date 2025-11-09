×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Duale names new members to key health sector boards

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 9, 2025
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale during the launch of the Chalan Foundation's strategic plan on November 8, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, has announced  new appointments and reappointments to key health sector boards, in government efforts to strengthen governance and

oversight in the country’s health institutions.

The two boards are instrumental in guiding Kenya’s health priorities, with the Mental Health Board steering national wellness initiatives and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board

regulating drugs, pharmacies, and pharmaceutical practices across the country.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The appointments take effect immediately for a period of three years. 

In a Kenya Gazette notice dated November 7, 2025, CS Duale appointed new members to the Kenya Board of Mental Health and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, replacing

members whose terms had expired earlier in the year. 

At the Kenya Board of Mental Health, the newly appointed members are Dr Linett Ongeri, Mr Simon Githui, Dr Haran L. Hassan, and Dr Dennis Wamalwa, while Dr Beatrice M.

Mainji has been reappointed to serve another term

The new appointees replace outgoing members Dr Mildred Mwendwa, Mr Peter Murimi, and Dr Andrew K. Korir, who completed their three-year terms in October 2025.

The Board plays a crucial role in formulating and overseeing mental health policy, advising the government on mental health matters, and promoting awareness and research in the

sector. Kenya continues to face rising mental health cases linked to social and economic pressures, with the government pushing to scale up access to psychiatric services

nationwide.

In the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, Dr Maurice K. Odhiambo, Dr Tadudi Aly Omar, and Ms Serah Mutu Kisilu have been appointed as new members, while Dr Isha Anand and Dr

Bernard Kimutai Maiyo have been reappointed. They take over from Dr Eileen Wanjiru, Mr Philip Chumo, and Dr Janet Ogallo, whose tenure ended earlier this year.

CS Duale said the appointments reflect the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening leadership and professionalism in health regulatory institutions.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Health CS Aden Duale, CS Duale Appoints PPB Board Members CS Duale Appoints KBMH Board Members Duale Changes in Health Sector
.

Latest Stories

Roma capitalise on Napoli slip-up to claim Serie A lead
Roma capitalise on Napoli slip-up to claim Serie A lead
Football
By AFP
11 mins ago
How Oburu Odinga's Politics differs from Raila's
Opinion
By Herman Manyora
13 mins ago
How Samia's rule is fueling East Africa's rise as repression hub
Opinion
By Robert Kituyi
13 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Trinity of terror: Spotlight on Ruto after Museveni's revelation on two abducted Kenyans
By Jacinta Mutura 13 mins ago
Trinity of terror: Spotlight on Ruto after Museveni's revelation on two abducted Kenyans
I narrowly escaped death: Tanzania elections observer narrates ordeal
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 13 mins ago
I narrowly escaped death: Tanzania elections observer narrates ordeal
Condemned and unheard: How region's courts are weaponised to silence critics
By Kamau Muthoni 13 mins ago
Condemned and unheard: How region's courts are weaponised to silence critics
Pay up or pay: Why Mau- Rironi highway toll-free options could be costlier
By Macharia Kamau 13 mins ago
Pay up or pay: Why Mau- Rironi highway toll-free options could be costlier
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved