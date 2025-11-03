State to roll out psychosocial support for landslide victims

Victims of the in Elgeyo Marakwet mudslide arrive at the Eldoret airstrip on November 2, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has announced plans to provide psychosocial support to families affected by the recent deadly landslide in Elgeyo Marakwet County, which claimed more than 26 lives.

Speaking at St Martin Kiambuu in Gichugu constituency, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the government will deploy mental health experts and Community Health Promoters (CHPs) to support grieving families as they cope with the tragedy.

Muthoni noted that beyond medical aid and relief, there was a need to address the psychological impact on survivors.

“Losing loved ones in such a tragic manner is deeply painful. We want to walk with these families through counselling and emotional support to help them rebuild their lives,” she said.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains in parts of the Rift Valley, left scores displaced and others injured. Roads, bridges and farms were destroyed, leaving a trail of devastation across several villages.

According to the ministry, a multidisciplinary team of psychologists, social workers and medical officers will be stationed in affected areas to provide individual and group therapy sessions. The initiative aims to mitigate the long-term trauma that often follows such disasters.

Muthoni said the government remains committed to supporting families physically, emotionally and socially.

“We understand that mental health is as important as physical health. Many families are struggling to come to terms with their loss, and we are determined to ensure no one suffers in silence,” she added.

She also warned of rising risks of waterborne diseases, particularly cholera, amid the ongoing rains. CHPs will step up home visits to assess sanitation and identify households without toilets.

The government, through the Public Health Department, will distribute water treatment tablets in flood-prone areas to prevent contamination. Muthoni urged households to practise proper waste disposal and handwashing to curb cholera, typhoid and dysentery, which often result from open defecation and poor hygiene.

To address these challenges, the ministry will intensify public health education campaigns and strengthen preventive health measures nationwide. Muthoni also urged county governments and development partners to collaborate in improving access to clean water and sanitation.