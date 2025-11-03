×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

State to roll out psychosocial support for landslide victims

By Jane Mugambi | Nov. 3, 2025

Victims of the in Elgeyo Marakwet mudslide arrive at the Eldoret airstrip on November 2, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has announced plans to provide psychosocial support to families affected by the recent deadly landslide in Elgeyo Marakwet County, which claimed more than 26 lives.

Speaking at St Martin Kiambuu in Gichugu constituency, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the government will deploy mental health experts and Community Health Promoters (CHPs) to support grieving families as they cope with the tragedy.

Muthoni noted that beyond medical aid and relief, there was a need to address the psychological impact on survivors.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Losing loved ones in such a tragic manner is deeply painful. We want to walk with these families through counselling and emotional support to help them rebuild their lives,” she said.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains in parts of the Rift Valley, left scores displaced and others injured. Roads, bridges and farms were destroyed, leaving a trail of devastation across several villages.

According to the ministry, a multidisciplinary team of psychologists, social workers and medical officers will be stationed in affected areas to provide individual and group therapy sessions. The initiative aims to mitigate the long-term trauma that often follows such disasters.

Muthoni said the government remains committed to supporting families physically, emotionally and socially.

“We understand that mental health is as important as physical health. Many families are struggling to come to terms with their loss, and we are determined to ensure no one suffers in silence,” she added.

She also warned of rising risks of waterborne diseases, particularly cholera, amid the ongoing rains. CHPs will step up home visits to assess sanitation and identify households without toilets.

The government, through the Public Health Department, will distribute water treatment tablets in flood-prone areas to prevent contamination. Muthoni urged households to practise proper waste disposal and handwashing to curb cholera, typhoid and dysentery, which often result from open defecation and poor hygiene.

To address these challenges, the ministry will intensify public health education campaigns and strengthen preventive health measures nationwide. Muthoni also urged county governments and development partners to collaborate in improving access to clean water and sanitation.  

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Elgeyo Marakwet Mudslide Psychosocial Support Health PS Mary Muthoni Flood-Prone Areas
.

Latest Stories

Tanzania massacre: Dar hit by more riots and deaths
Tanzania massacre: Dar hit by more riots and deaths
National
By Biketi Kikechi
3 mins ago
Silent no more: Doctors help patients hear again after years of chronic pain
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
1 hr ago
Living cost crisis: No respite as families worse off than last year
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tanzania massacre: Dar hit by more riots and deaths
By Biketi Kikechi 3 mins ago
Tanzania massacre: Dar hit by more riots and deaths
KCSE candidates begin written exams today amid tight security
By Mike Kihaki 3 mins ago
KCSE candidates begin written exams today amid tight security
Senators question KDF role in public projects
By Edwin Nyarangi 3 mins ago
Senators question KDF role in public projects
How Uhuru helped to turn Raila's grave into a shrine
By Macharia Munene 3 mins ago
How Uhuru helped to turn Raila's grave into a shrine
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved