Doctors stage nationwide protest in solidarity with striking Kiambu medics

KMPDU officials, doctors and members of public congregate at Kiambu ready for a mass action to press county government address doctors' concerns that have paralysed operations across the devolved unit. [George Njunge, Standard]

Doctors across the country have joined their striking counterparts in Kiambu County in a protest at the county headquarters, demanding the resignation of Governor Kimani Wamatangi over alleged mismanagement of healthcare services.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Deputy Secretary General Dr Dennis Miskellah confirmed the nationwide solidarity action, noting that the doctors will be joined by mothers who lost their infants in poorly equipped health facilities within the county.

Locals and civil society groups are also expected to take part in the demonstrations.

“Today, our business is demo. We want the governor to resign because he has denied the people of Kiambu access to healthcare,” said Miskellah.

The protest comes amid a deepening health crisis in Kiambu’s public hospitals, where doctors have been on strike for 139 days, citing deplorable working conditions, delayed salaries, and acute shortages of essential medical supplies.

The striking medics accuse the county administration of ignoring their grievances, failing to promote deserving staff, and neglecting long-standing challenges that have crippled service delivery in public hospitals.

KMPDU has vowed to sustain the protests until the county government addresses their demands and restores functionality in the health sector.

Meanwhile, the Council of Governors (CoG) is scheduled to meet the Kiambu County Executive Committee Member for health today to deliberate on the crisis.

However, the doctors’ union said it has not been invited to the meeting.

“CoG had planned to meet respective governors and officials, but if they are meeting the county CEC, that is okay. We are not part of that meeting, we are heading for the mother of all demos to push for action. The governor must resign,” said Miskellah.

The strike has paralysed healthcare services, with doctors claiming deaths of more than 130 infants.

It is alleged that the infants died in respective hospitals in the county, after failing to get specialised care, with some alleged to have been attended to by trainees.

As a result of paralysis, patients in dire need of healthcare are seeking care in neighbouring counties including Murang’a and Nairobi.

Last week, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) noted a surge in patient numbers following the ongoing industrial action in Kiambu and Nairobi.

“With most public health facilities in the two counties unable to operate fully, KNH has become the main point of care for patient in need of urgent treatment,” read a section of press statement by KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr Richard Lesiyampe.

Murang’a County also complained of a surge in patients, majority from Kiambu County.