Total Energies loses Sh355m land dispute with ex-CS Kazungu Kambi, Riva Oils

Former CS Kazungu Kambi. [File, Standard]

A court in Nairobi has struck out a Sh355 million land case filed by oil marketing firm Total Energies Marketing Kenya PLC against former Labour and Social Services Cabinet Secretary Kazungu Kambi, his company Riva Oils Limited, the Development Bank of Kenya (DBK), and the National Land Commission (NLC).

In her ruling, Environment and Land Court Judge Grace Jemutai said that although the court has powers to hear constitutional questions concerning land rights, Total and its subsidiary Gapco Kenya Limited ought to have filed an ordinary case on land ownership.