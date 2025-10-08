Timely surgery saves Mombasa youth from going completely blind

Eye operations are performed to treat many vision-threatening conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma and retinal problems. [Courtesy]

Denis Somba lived a normal childhood in Mshomoroni village, Mombasa County, playing, schooling and enjoying life like any other youngster.

Nothing seemed unusual until high school, when he began noticing that he couldn’t see things clearly from a distance.

By Form Four, his vision had worsened, forcing teachers to move him to the front row. His first stop was the optician, where he was told there was no major problem and was simply prescribed spectacles. But his eyesight kept deteriorating and he frequently changed lenses with little improvement.

Last year, the situation worsened. He began experiencing flashes of light and severe eye strain, symptoms that quickly escalated into partial blindness. The sudden change disrupted his life at the university, as even reading with glasses became difficult.

Somba, now 24 and a content creator and agronomist, decided to seek further medical help. An optometrist referred him to an ophthalmologist, where he was diagnosed with retinal detachment in his left eye.

“Growing up, I didn’t know I had an eye problem until July last year when I started seeing flashing lights moving across my eye,” he recalled.

By January this year, his condition had deteriorated further. Panic set in as he struggled to come to terms with the possibility of going completely blind.

Eye specialists describe retinal detachment as a medical emergency in which the retina separates from the back of the eye, leading to blurry vision, flashes of light, floaters and sometimes a dark shadow or “curtain” over one’s sight. If left untreated, it can cause permanent blindness but when diagnosed early, it is treatable. The ophthalmologist warned that any delay could result in total blindness. Though nervous about surgery, Somba drew courage from his family and friends.

“That morning, I was counselled before being taken to theatre. The procedure took about one and a half hours. When I woke up with a bandage over my eye, I didn’t know if I would see again. I followed all the post-surgery instructions carefully,” he said.

Two weeks later, Somba was overjoyed to discover that he could see clearly again.

“I’m excited about life because I can walk confidently and work to my full potential. This is truly a second chance,” he said with a smile.

According to Victor Opiyo, president of the Optometrists Association of Kenya (OAK), Somba’s problem stemmed from being born short-sighted. His eyeball continued to elongate over time, stretching the retina and putting it under pressure.“Retinal detachment is not common among young people. It mostly affects the elderly,” Opiyo explained.

Opiyo, who also serves as secretary-general of the African Council of Optometry, said symptoms of retinal detachment include flashes, floaters and shadowed vision. Surgery can correct it when done early, but delays often lead to blindness.

“Eye operations are performed to treat many vision-threatening conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma and retinal problems. The retina works like a camera film, if it’s damaged, vision is affected,” he noted.

Kenya, however, faces a shortage of eye specialists. Out of a population exceeding 50 million, there are only about 640 optometrists and fewer than 200 ophthalmologists, a gap that limits access to care, especially in rural areas.

As the world marks World Sight Day on October 9, Opiyo said the occasion serves as a reminder for governments and policymakers to increase investment in eye health.

“We use this opportunity to raise awareness and influence policy. Every hospital should have a dedicated eye unit to improve access,” he added. “We also involve school children to spread awareness about eye care and early treatment.”

He called for collaboration among medical professionals through an integrated electronic referral system to ease patient access to specialists.

An elated Somba said he has since adopted better habits to protect his vision, including reducing screen time and attending regular check-ups. He urged others experiencing eye problems not to ignore early warning signs.