Families displaced by floods in Homa Bay increase to 593

Audio By Vocalize

More families have been displaced as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across the country, leaving in their wake destruction and loss of lives.

Yesterday, some 593 families moved to evacuation centres in Homa Bay as floods continued to affect Osodo and Chwowe villages in Homa Bay County. By yesterday, a total of 2,800 families had been displaced in the devolved.

In Kericho, at least six households comprising more than 50 people have been displaced after a landslide struck Ng’epepo village in Kunyak Ward, Kipkelion West Constituency, over the weekend following heavy rains.

The affected families were forced to evacuate to safer areas after the landslide destroyed parts of their homes and farmland. Kenya Red Cross estimates that about 2.5 hectares of land were affected by the disaster.

Residents are counting heavy losses after cash crops, including coffee, were swept away alongside livestock such as goats when large volumes of water flowed down the slope during the rains.

Joel Kikwai, a resident of Ng’epepo village, said the landslides occurred after prolonged rainfall that pounded the area on Friday night and continued for about three hours on Saturday mid-morning.

He explained that the situation worsened when a huge volume of water flowed down the slope, weakening the soil structure.

“Cracks began appearing on the ground at around 6 pm on Saturday, and shortly afterwards the ground began sliding down the slope, leaving behind a huge trench that swept away two houses along its path,” said Kikwai.

In Homa Bay, government officials are mulling ways to avert a humanitarian crisis as floods affect more families.

Earlier on Monday, the floods had displaced at least 300 families.

The displaced families are now camping at Osodo Primary school, Osodo Nyandho SDA Church, and three other churches in the area.

Rachuonyo North Deputy County Commissioner Aron Koross confirmed the displacement.

“The floods have increased and continued to displace more people since Sunday. They have got accommodation in the school and churches,” Koross said.

He said the national government and Homa Bay County government had provided some relief to the victims.

“We distributed to them rice and beans on Monday evening to reduce the food shortage they were undergoing,” Koross said.

The administrator said the government will complete construction of a dyke that stopped in the area to help eradicate floods.

“The government is putting modalities in place to complete the dyke. This will help to eradicate floods in the affected areas,” Koross said.

He urged residents to be vigilant during the ongoing heavy rains in the area.

“I urge residents to be vigilant to prevent further damage during the ongoing rains,” he added.

The floods had been caused by the River Miriu, which broke its banks due to heavy rains.

The resident expressed concerns that the situation was predisposing them to risks of contracting malaria and communicable diseases.

Philip Onyango argued that the camps were full of mosquitoes, which predispose them to the risks of contracting malaria.

“Mosquito infestation is on the rise, and most of us do not have nets and blankets since what we had was destroyed by the floods. These predispose us to the risks of contracting malaria and other diseases,” Onyango said.