×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

New hope for sickle cell warriors as Kisumu pioneers advanced treatment

By Rodgers Otiso | Sep. 8, 2025
WHO estimates that over 300,000 children are born with sickle cell disease each year, with 14,000 of them in Kenya. [Courtesy]

When Michelle Omulo, a 32-year-old filmmaker and disability inclusion advocate, walked into Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital’s (JOOTRH) Victoria Annex Hospital in Kisumu, she carried both fear and hope.

Diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at the age of three, Michelle has endured countless painful crises, two mild strokes, and years of uncertainty about her future.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted

Already a subscriber? Log in to pay 5 for this article
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

JOOTRH And Nairobi West Hospital Sickle Cell Disease Red Blood Cell Exchange Sickle Cell Disease Treatment
.

Latest Stories

Trump denies nude birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein published by House Panel
Trump denies nude birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein published by House Panel
World
By AFP
9 mins ago
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
37 mins ago
WhatsApp trail exposes Makenzi's deadly 'move to Shakahola'
Courts
By Joackim Bwana
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
By Kamau Muthoni 7 mins ago
Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
'Hustler's' lavish Sh1.4 billion jet
By David Odongo and Raymond Muthee 37 mins ago
'Hustler's' lavish Sh1.4 billion jet
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
By Brian Ngugi 37 mins ago
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
Why LSK wants loose-tongued politicians tamed
By Kamau Muthoni 37 mins ago
Why LSK wants loose-tongued politicians tamed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved