261 test positive for coronavirus

By Jael Mboga | October 3rd 2020 at 05:08:32 GMT +0300

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe during his briefings at the Ministry of Health, Afya House, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Some 261 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kenya in the last 24 hours.

They were tested from a sample size of 3,387 tested, bringing to 39,184.

From the cases, all are Kenyans except 12 who are foreigners.

The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 80.

At the same time, 312 people recovered from the disease; 229 from the Home-Based Care programme while 83 have been discharged from various hospitals, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement on Saturday.

More details to follow...

When spouses compete with each other

When spouses compete with each other
Tony Mochama 6 hours ago
I was fired for arresting police impostor: Officer

I was fired for arresting police impostor: Officer
Hudson Gumbihi 8 hours ago
Stateless Shona still fighting for citizenship 60 years later

Stateless Shona still fighting for citizenship 60 years later
Gloria Aradi 10 hours ago
Row over cows stolen in 2015 lands in court

Row over cows stolen in 2015 lands in court
Kennedy Gachuhi 17 hours ago

Newborns who are bottle fed likely to develop asthma, study claims

Health & Science

Newborns who are bottle fed likely to develop asthma, study claims

Newborns who are bottle fed likely to develop asthma, study claims

Medical waste big headache to counties

Health & Science

Medical waste big headache to counties

Medical waste big headache to counties

Governments challenged to protect women's, children's, adolescents' health

Health & Science

Governments challenged to protect women’s, children’s, adolescents’ health

Governments challenged to protect women’s, children’s, adolescents’ health

