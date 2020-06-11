261 test positive for coronavirus

Some 261 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kenya in the last 24 hours.
They were tested from a sample size of 3,387 tested, bringing to 39,184.
From the cases, all are Kenyans except 12 who are foreigners.
The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 80.
At the same time, 312 people recovered from the disease; 229 from the Home-Based Care programme while 83 have been discharged from various hospitals, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement on Saturday.
More details to follow...