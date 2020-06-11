×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid-19: 210 test positive as revised protocol take effect

By Judah Ben-Hur and Japheth Ogila | September 29th 2020 at 04:02:52 GMT +0300

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr.Rashid Aman addressing the media on the update of Coronavirus. [File, Standard]

Just a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta relaxed Covid-19 protocols on gathering, the country’s caseload has increased to 38,378 after 210 people tested positive in the past 24 hours.

The figure stems from a sample of 3,604 taking the tally of total tests done to 545,019.

127 of those infected are male while 83 are females. Still in the demographics, the oldest person who contracted the virus in the past 24 hours is 91 years and the youngest is a six-month-old infant.

A total of 59 people have recovered from the virus increasing the total number of recoveries to 24,740. 49 of those who recovered have come from home based-care while 10 have been discharged from different health institutions.

Unfortunately, 7 people have succumbed to Covid-19 increasing the total number of fatalities to 707.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Nairobi has 55 new infections, the highest in all counties followed by Kericho with 36, Kitui with 36, Kitui 24, Kiambu 21, Nakuru 19, Mombasa 15, Kisumu 10, Kisii 8, Kilifi 6, Turkana 5, Embu 4, Wajir 2 while Machakos, Kakamega, Kwale, Nandi and Kajiado recorded one case each.

Cases in Nairobi were distributed in Starehe with seven (7) cases, Embakasi East and Westlands five(5) cases each, Embakasi South, Kasarani and Roysambu four (4) cases, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North, Embakasi West, Kamkunji, Kibra, Langata and Mathare have two cases each.

In Kericho, 35 cases came from Ainamoi and one case from Belgut constituency.

Revised protocols

Yesterday, The President announced changes in the safety guidelines some of which were are taking effect today evening.

Speaking at the National Covid-19 Conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the curfew would start from 11pm to 4am, starting Tuesday, September 29.  This a slight adjustment from the 9pm to 4am earlier observed and is expected to run for 60 days.

In a bid to de-escalate the guidelines, the President lifted the bans on the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants, allowing them to operate up to 10pm.

Places of worship were given the green light to allow in up to third of their normal capacities of the buildings as 200 people get the nod to attend a wedding.

However, Uhuru warned against the rushed reopening of school saying the government was still monitoring trends and would issue reopening dates and plans at a later time.

"Don't focus on when the schools will re-open, focus on when the health and safety of our children will be guaranteed."

Part of the measures included the tax policies that the government seeks to use to continue stimulating the economy to recovery. This includes the VAT which he said will continue being imposed at 14pc until July 2021 as the income tax and resident tax stand at 25pc each until January 2021.

He also said that low-income earners will continue to receive 100pc tax relief until December 31, 2020.

Related Topics
Coronavirus in Kenya Covid-19 Covid-19 deaths Ministry of health
Share this story
Previous article
David Sankok discharged from parliamentary committee
Next article
Victor Wanyama threatens to sue socialite after she claimed they had sexual relations

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Sh3.8tr needed to wipe out virus, says health agency
Sh3.8tr needed to wipe out virus, says health agency

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19: 210 test positive as revised protocol take effect
Covid-19: 210 test positive as revised protocol take effect

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenya’s most savvy investors

Kenya’s most savvy investors
Dominic Omondi 8 hours ago
My one year in Kenya's retail madhouse

My one year in Kenya's retail madhouse
Wainaina Wambu 8 hours ago
Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya

Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya
XN Iraki 10 hours ago
Most wanted man Surur fights extradition

Most wanted man Surur fights extradition
Kamau Muthoni 17 hours ago

Read More

Testing drive unveiled as virus deaths pass one million

Health & Science

Testing drive unveiled as virus deaths pass one million

Testing drive unveiled as virus deaths pass one million

Global coronavirus deaths pass 'agonizing milestone' of 1 million

Health & Science

Global coronavirus deaths pass 'agonizing milestone' of 1 million

Global coronavirus deaths pass 'agonizing milestone' of 1 million

Explainer: Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

Health & Science

Explainer: Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

Explainer: Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.