Covid-19: Kenya records 148 new cases, tally rises to 36,724

Kenya has recorded 148 more Covid-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours raising the country's total caseload to 36,724.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Health on Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said the new cases are from 2,438 samples which push the country’s cumulative tests to 511,614.

In terms of gender, 105 are male and 43 are female while the youngest case is two-year-old and the oldest is aged 75.

Of the new cases, 145 are Kenyans while three are foreigners.

On a positive note, 98 patients recovered with 46 on the home-based care programme while 52 were discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 23,709.

On a sad note, Kagwe said 4 patients died from Covid-19 bringing Kenya’s fatalities to 646.

Mombasa leads with 40, Nairobi 32, Laikipia 15, Kiambu 11, Nakuru 7, Embu 7, Uasin Gishu 6, Kjiado 6, Taita Taveta 5, Kisumu 5, Kitui 4, Trans Nzoia 3.

Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kwale, Machakos, Kericho, Makueni and Muranga recorded 1 case each.

The 40 cases in Mombasa are from Mvita (14), Kisauni (11), Likoni (5), Nyali (4), Changamwe and Jomvu (3) cases each.

In Nairobi the 32 cases are from Westlands (6), Embakasi East (4) Langata and Starehe (3) cases each, Dagoretti North, Embakasi South, Embakasi West, Kasarani and Ruaraka (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Embaksi North, Kibra, Makadara and Roysambu (1) case each.

In Laikipia County, all the 15 cases are from Laikipia East (9), Laikipia North (4) and Laikipia West (2).

In Kiambu, the 11 cases are from Githunguri and Limuru (3) cases aeach, Gatundu North, Juja, Kiambu Town, Kikuyu and Thika (1) case each

Covid-19 misreporting

The Ministry on Wednesday warned the media against misrepresenting information saying it could mislead the public and roil the fight against the disease.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi while referring to some reports that had alleged that Kenya could be headed for the second wave of infection like Israel, which has so far gone into a second lockdown.

The CAS said the country was just registering low numbers, and that, it should not be misjudged as a situation where the curve is flattening.

“The day we will have a second wave, the CS will be here to tell that now we have a second wave,” she said, as she went on to explain that determining a second wave would require ‘highly technical processes’.

She emphasised the need to observe the containment measures so that infections do not thrive.

At the same time, she announced a partnership between the Ministry of Health and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), aimed at protecting frontline health workers.

The partnership is based on a prevention program to ensure quality health services for patients as well as cushioning health workers from infections. At their disposal is Sh180 million (USD1.8 million) to fund various health projects. The program rolls under Kenya Infection Prevention Control through which health workers will receive immunization for Hepatitis B, currently prevalent in the country.

“Healthcare workers inherently by nature of their work, are at higher risk of infection,” said Dr Mwangangi.