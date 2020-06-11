×
Covid-19: Kenya records 148 new cases, tally rises to 36,724

By Mireri Junior | September 18th 2020 at 03:13:46 GMT +0300

Kenya has recorded 148 more Covid-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours raising the country's total caseload to 36,724.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Health on Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said the new cases are from 2,438 samples which push the country’s cumulative tests to 511,614.

In terms of gender, 105 are male and 43 are female while the youngest case is two-year-old and the oldest is aged 75.

Of the new cases, 145 are Kenyans while three are foreigners.

On a positive note, 98 patients recovered with 46 on the home-based care programme while 52 were discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 23,709.

On a sad note, Kagwe said 4 patients died from Covid-19 bringing Kenya’s fatalities to 646.

Mombasa leads with 40, Nairobi 32, Laikipia 15, Kiambu 11, Nakuru 7, Embu 7, Uasin Gishu 6, Kjiado 6, Taita Taveta 5, Kisumu 5, Kitui 4, Trans Nzoia 3.

Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kwale, Machakos, Kericho, Makueni and Muranga recorded 1 case each.

The 40 cases in Mombasa are from Mvita (14), Kisauni (11), Likoni (5), Nyali (4), Changamwe and Jomvu (3) cases each.

In Nairobi the 32 cases are from Westlands (6), Embakasi East (4) Langata and Starehe (3) cases each, Dagoretti North, Embakasi South, Embakasi West, Kasarani and Ruaraka (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Embaksi North, Kibra, Makadara and Roysambu (1) case each.

In Laikipia County, all the 15 cases are from Laikipia East (9), Laikipia North (4) and Laikipia West (2).

In Kiambu, the 11 cases are from Githunguri and Limuru (3) cases aeach, Gatundu North, Juja, Kiambu Town, Kikuyu and Thika (1) case each

Covid-19 misreporting

The Ministry on Wednesday warned the media against misrepresenting information saying it could mislead the public and roil the fight against the disease.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi while referring to some reports that had alleged that Kenya could be headed for the second wave of infection like Israel, which has so far gone into a second lockdown.

The CAS said the country was just registering low numbers, and that, it should not be misjudged as a situation where the curve is flattening.

“The day we will have a second wave, the CS will be here to tell that now we have a second wave,” she said, as she went on to explain that determining a second wave would require ‘highly technical processes’.

She emphasised the need to observe the containment measures so that infections do not thrive.

At the same time, she announced a partnership between the Ministry of Health and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), aimed at protecting frontline health workers.

The partnership is based on a prevention program to ensure quality health services for patients as well as cushioning health workers from infections. At their disposal is Sh180 million (USD1.8 million) to fund various health projects. The program rolls under Kenya Infection Prevention Control through which health workers will receive immunization for Hepatitis B, currently prevalent in the country.

“Healthcare workers inherently by nature of their work, are at higher risk of infection,” said Dr Mwangangi.

Related Topics
Covid-19 positive cases Ministry of Health Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe
Reprieve for Sudi as judge frees him on Sh500,000 bail
Reprieve for Sudi as judge frees him on Sh500,000 bail

DPP appoints team to review file on Kemsa scandal
DPP appoints team to review file on Kemsa scandal

Uhuru: Support plans to reopen our schools

Uhuru: Support plans to reopen our schools
Augustine Oduor 9 hours ago
Girl power puts new shine and focus on sports leadership

Girl power puts new shine and focus on sports leadership
Rodgers Eshitemi 9 hours ago
Clothes, groceries take over uptown walkways

Clothes, groceries take over uptown walkways
Peter Theuri 19 hours ago
Laws of the jungle

Laws of the jungle

Boniface Mithika 19 hours ago

Arthritis drug Actemra still not a solution to Covid-19

Health & Science

Arthritis drug Actemra still not a solution to Covid-19

Arthritis drug Actemra still not a solution to Covid-19

Women shun oral contraceptive for implant, injection

Health & Science

Women shun oral contraceptive for implant, injection

Women shun oral contraceptive for implant, injection

Trump contradicts CDC director on vaccine, masks: 'He was confused'

Health & Science

Trump contradicts CDC director on vaccine, masks: 'He was confused'

Trump contradicts CDC director on vaccine, masks: 'He was confused'

Lilly says antibody drug cuts hospitalisation among moderate Covid-19 patients

Health & Science

Lilly says antibody drug cuts hospitalisation among moderate Covid-19 patients

Lilly says antibody drug cuts hospitalisation among moderate Covid-19 patients

