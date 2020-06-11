×
Kenya records 183 new Covid-19 infections

By Mercy Asamba | September 17th 2020 at 03:45:00 GMT +0300

Kenya has recorded 183 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours from 4,188 samples, bringing the national tally to 36,576.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi (pictured), on Thursday, announced that another 82 patients have been discharged raising the total recoveries to 23,611.

Thirty-three were from the home-based care programme while 49 were discharged from various health facilities across the country.

Of the new cases, only 14 are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans with the youngest being a seven-month-old baby and the oldest an 80-year-old.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

131 of those are male while 52 are female.

Nairobi accounted for the majority of the new cases with 54, majority of whom are from Westlands and Starehe sub-counties.

Kisumu, Mombasa, Trans-Nzoia counties registered 36, 20 and 16 cases respectively.

Dr Mwangangi also announced that five patients have died taking the death toll to 642.

Health Workers

While thanking the health workers, the Health CAS revealed that 16 of them had succumbed, and 945 others infected with Covid-19 in the past six months.

This only adds to the various challenges they face in their line of duty.

“During the Covid-19 response, that continues to be an issue we are dealing with, healthcare workers have faced several challenges that are specific to the pandemic. Some of these challenges include risks in terms of infections, challenges when it comes to violence, stigma and emotional disturbances,” she said.

Some have been exposed to other infections including Hepatitis B, Tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS while dispensing their duty.

The Ministry assured that the training of health workers was ongoing in a bid to mitigate the risks faced.

“As government we continue to support them. During the pandemic, we continue to ensure they are adequately trained, that they have adequate supply of PPEs and that their mental well-being is taken care of,” she added.

 

