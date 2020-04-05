Covid-19: Kenya records 136 new cases in last 24 hours

Kenya has recorded 136 more Covid-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours raising the country's total caseload to 35020. In a statement released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe () said the new cases are from 3,707 samples which push the country’s cumulative tests to 471, 384. In terms of gender, 85 are male and 51 are female while the youngest case is eight-month-old and the oldest is aged 75.

Of the new cases, 124 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners. On a positive note, 99 patients recovered with 64 on the home-based care programme while 35 were discharged from various hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,158. On a sad note, Kagwe said five patients died from Covid-19 bringing Kenya’s fatalities to 594. Nairobi leads with 35, Mombasa 25, Kajiado 11, Turkana 9, Kisumu 9, Migori 8, Nyandarua 7, Embu 6, Uasin Gishu 4, Busia 3, Kisii 3, Bringo 2, Kakamega 2, Elegoyo Marakwet, Tharaka Nithi, Kiambu, Kitui and Trans Nzoai all recording one case each.

The 35 new cases in Nairobi are in Langata , Makadara and Starehe (5) cases each, Westlands and Kasarani (3) cases,Dagoretti South, Embakasi West, Kibra (2) cases, Dagoretti North, Embaksi Central, Embakasi East, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Mathare, Roysambu and Ruaka (1) case each. In Mombasa County, the 25 cases are in Changamwe (13), Mvita (8) and Jomvu (4) In Kajiado, the 11 cases are in Kajiado Central (8), and Kajiado East (3) In Turkana, the 9 cases are in Turkan West (8) and Turkana Central (1). In Kisumu, the 9 cases are in Kisumu Central (8) and Kisumu West (1).

In Migori, the 8 cases are in Kuria East (6) while Kuria West and Rongo have (1) case eachThis comes as 23 countries in Africa reported a downward trend of new Covid-19 cases in the last week by 20 per cent. But World Health Organisation Programme Area Manager, Immunisation and vaccine development Dr Richard Mihigo has warned against taking quick countries misinterpreting the few cases to mean the disease has disappeared. “This decline needs to be interpreted with great caution, as other countries in other regions have witnessed steep declines only to experience an uptick later on,” said Mihigo. Speaking at Virtual briefing on Covid-19 vaccine for the continent, Mihigo said the vaccines have always been prioritised for other regions leaving Africa at the back of the queue, however this time things have to be different. “COVAX is a global initiative that aims to mitigate this. Once there is a vaccine that is licensed and approved, COVAX will work to secure at least 220 million doses of the vaccine for the continent,” he said. The doses of vaccine will cover 20 per cent of the African population while prioritising healthcare workers then expanding to cover vulnerable groups like the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. COVAX which is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO is aimed to ensure that there is equitable distribution of the vaccine worldwide by the end of 2021. High-income countries will pay to buy the vaccines, ultimately subsidising the cost that would have been paid by low income funded countries. This model of financing will give manufacturers guarantee for vaccine candidates before they are licensed and also ensure that other countries can access doses. According to the WHO representative, all 54 countries on the continent have expressed interest in the initiative while eight higher and middle-income countries have agreed to self-finance vaccine doses through the COVAX Facility.