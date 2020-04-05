Step of hope as 587 people recover from Covid-19

Kenya has received a boost in the fight against the coronavirus infection after 587 patients recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,327. 87 of the patients were from the hospitals while 500 were from the home-based care. Speaking during the daily coronavirus status update Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Amansaid the country had also registered 605 fresh positive cases over the past 24 hours after testing 4,547 samples. Total virus caseload now stands at 23,222 after testing the cumulative sample of 322,923. On the other hand, 6 patients succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 388, just a few figures shy of 400-mark. Three of the patients died under the community-based care while remaining three succumbed at Tigoni Level 4, Kiambu Level 5 and Avenue Hospital respectively. Three of them had underlying medical conditions (cancer, hypertension and diabetes) while the remaining three had no predisposing factors.

The CAS took to the press to persuade Kenyans to prioritise public hygiene arguing that the war against the coronavirus will involve more than personal cleanliness. He appealed for proper disposal of used face masks, proper handling of Personal Protective Equipment and disposal of used sanitiser bottles. “Environmental health during this Covid-19 is important because it concerns hygiene which can contain the spread of the disease,” he said. Dr Aman said environmental hygiene would be pivotal in ensuring smooth and unhindered reopening of markets, sporting facilities among other public places. These, he said, would not be achieved if there is no proper disposal of used face masks and sanitiser bottles, which he said could lead to an ugly trail of clinical wastes.He called on Kenyans to continue observing social distancing and mandatory wearing of face masks. Apart from the safe disposal of the PPEs, the CAS urged those using clothed reusable face masks to always clean them to avoid infection.

Covid 19 Time Series

“Clothed face masks offer a good level of protection for as long as one keeps a social distance. We urge those who use them to clean them. They need to be washed and reused,” he stated. The cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi (373), Kiambu (35), Migori (25), Busia (20), Narok (20), Kajiado (16), Laikipia (16), Nakuru (15), Kakamega (12), Uasin Gishu (11), Machakos (10), Mombasa (9), Samburu (8), Turkana (7), Murang’a (5), Kericho (5) and Taita Taveta (3), Nyeri, Makueni, Kisumu, Kilifi and Elgeyo Marakwet posted two cases each while Siaya, Meru, Kitui, Isiolo and Bungoma had one case each. The disease first broke out in Kenya on March 13, 2020, and has forced the government in institute various preventive safety protocols such as dusk to dawn curfew, closure of bars, compulsory wearing of face masks and social distancing, and ban on social gatherings.