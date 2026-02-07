×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why all Kenyans must unite to stop cervical cancer

By Dismas Congo Ouma | Feb. 7, 2026
Several countries have demonstrated that cervical cancer elimination is achievable, especially among vaccinated cohorts of women. [iStockphoto]

Every day, mothers, daughters and sisters in Kenya lose their lives to cervical cancer, a largely preventable disease. In 2022 alone, 6,000 women were diagnosed, and 3,600 died.

With collective action, we can turn the tide and become champions of elimination. Cervical cancer is caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common sexually transmitted infection responsible for other cancers, including throat, anal and penile cancers.

What makes cervical cancer unique is that it is both preventable and treatable through HPV vaccination and early detection via effective screening. Recognising this, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has set ambitious targets to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem by 2030, especially in low- and middle-income countries such as Kenya.

The global 90–70–90 strategy calls for vaccinating 90 per cent of girls against HPV by age 15, screening 70 per cent of women with high-performance tests (HPV DNA testing) by ages 35 and 49, and providing appropriate treatment to 90 per cent of those diagnosed with cervical disease.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Kenya has taken significant steps toward this goal. Last week, the Ministry of Health launched the 2026–2030 Cervical Cancer Elimination Action Plan, which provides a strong framework to accelerate Kenya’s progress and signals renewed political commitment to end preventable deaths from cervical cancer. Importantly, it recognises that elimination will not be achieved by the government alone.

It calls for collective action, bringing together communities, health workers, faith leaders, civil society, researchers, and development partners.

A major pillar of elimination is a strong HPV immunisation programme. Kenya introduced HPV vaccination in 2019, targeting girls aged 10–14 years. Initially, the vaccine required multiple doses, which posed challenges for follow-up. However, new evidence, including data from the Kenya Medical Research Institute, demonstrated that a single dose is equally effective.

In October 2025, the Ministry of Health adopted the single-dose HPV vaccine schedule, simplifying delivery and increasing the potential to reach more girls. Despite progress, gaps remain. Girls who are homeless, living in refugee settings, or in pastoralist communities are still at risk of being left behind.

At the same time, misinformation and disinformation continue to fuel vaccine hesitancy, which threatens uptake. Encouragingly, religious leaders, including bishops and representatives of SUPKEM, have publicly affirmed their support for HPV vaccination. Countries like Scotland, Australia, and, more recently, Norway, have demonstrated that cervical cancer elimination is achievable, especially among vaccinated cohorts of women.

Lessons from International Centre for Reproductive Health-Kenya (ICRHK) through its drop-in centres (DICEs) in Kilifi and Mombasa counties show that they provide health education on cervical cancer prevention and care, promote HPV vaccination, and offer screening services.

This needs to be replicated across the country because no woman should die from cervical cancer. For the Ministry of Health’s action plan to succeed, urgent steps are needed, such as mobilising domestic and donor resources, engaging the private sector and civil society, and meaningfully involving communities and cervical cancer survivors. 

-The writer technical lead at International Centre for Reproductive Health-Kenya.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sexual And Reproductive Health Cancer Awareness Cervical Cancer HPV Vaccine
.

Latest Stories

Injectable PrEP: New relief in preventing HIV infections
Injectable PrEP: New relief in preventing HIV infections
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
3 hrs ago
Faith Odhiambo: Two years of bold leadership at LSK
National
By Nancy Gitonga
3 hrs ago
Latest Mr Fix-it: Oketch Salah ruffles, rattles, but on whose behalf?
Politics
By Harold Odhiambo
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Latest Mr Fix-it: Oketch Salah ruffles, rattles, but on whose behalf?
By Harold Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
Latest Mr Fix-it: Oketch Salah ruffles, rattles, but on whose behalf?
No one seems to know Salah but his shadow looms large in ODM
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
No one seems to know Salah but his shadow looms large in ODM
Return of the Dragon: Uhuru can put an end to cartel politics but will he?
By Barrack Muluka 3 hrs ago
Return of the Dragon: Uhuru can put an end to cartel politics but will he?
Faith Odhiambo: Two years of bold leadership at LSK
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Faith Odhiambo: Two years of bold leadership at LSK
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved