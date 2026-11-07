Kuria savours Standard County Golf Classic victory

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Eunice Kuria reacts after being declared the overall winner of the 2026 Standard County Golf Classic Nairobi edition at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Thursday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

After firming her swings at the pristine 36-hole Ho Chi Minh City golf course in Vietnam a fortnight ago, handicap 33 Eunice Kuria descended at Royal Nairobi Golf Club where she floored a field of 190 participants to win the 2026 Standard County Golf Classic Nairobi Edition on Thursday.

Kuria fired 42 stableford points to walk away with a one night for two at Oltukai Lodge in Amboseli courtesy of the tournament title sponsors Eka Hotel.

Other subsidiary partners of the event, whose theme was ‘On the green course, for the green cause’ in support of sustainable actions on climate change, were Stabex International and Stima Sacco.

“The victory means a lot to me. It’s my first ever win since I embrace golf three years ago,” Kuria, a banker by profession, told Standard Sports.

The passionate player who doubles both as Royal and Nyali Golf Club member noted that she had a strong fourball on the course during the tournament.

“They helped me to enjoy the game. My caddie was very resourceful too; he showed me the clubs and the lines to use.

“I came to the tournament very relaxed; this helped me to enjoy the moments of the game. The course played well too, and definitely my golf has also improved. Of late I have been playing lots of golf that has made me better. I look forward to getting my game on next level and winning more tournaments,” Kuria said.

The mother of two can’t wait to step at Oltukai Lodge to enjoy the awaiting coveted vacation in Amboseli.

“I already know who I’ll travel with. I have been to Eka Hotel in Nairobi and Eldoret, I’m now glad to proceed to another new place operated by them,” she said.

Kuria, who officially retired from her protracted banking career, said her ultimate dream in the sport is to sink a hole in one.

She has also recently joined the Nyali Golf Course because her game plan is to retire at the coast.

Kuria has travelled to over 20 countries across the globe, including Vietnam and Malaysia. She has made it her mission to look for a golf course whenever she is abroad to keep her golfing skills in check.

“Since I joined the sport, I have done an amazing networking with new people who have expanded my horizon. The sport has kept me fit and now that I have officially retired from work, I will be involved in the various committee within Royal and Nyali to exercise my leadership skills,” she said.

Kuria was pleased with the organisation of the tournament.