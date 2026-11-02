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Consolata is the fairest of them all...

By Maarufu Mohamed | Nov. 2, 2026
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Consolata Maitha follows her shot at Nyali golf and Country Club in Mombasa. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

A 37-year-old lawyer from Machakos who barely knew how to breathe under Mombasa’s humid atmosphere on Thursday, certainly knew how to chip on the golf course.

Consolata Maitha, 30-handicapper from Machakos Golf Club, was crowned the ultimate King of the course winner of winners at the 10th edition of the ICEA LION King of the Course Grand Finale at Nyali Golf & Country Club in Mombasa.

Maitha triumphed over a field of 243 players that stretched from handicap 2 to 41, and she is already packing for South Africa.

“I trained hard since Thursday, mostly on chipping and weather adaptation. The coast weather is different, very humid, the ball doesn’t fly the same, and the greens are grainy,” she said.

“I had to learn afresh. But I am so excited to have emerged the best. I’m now looking forward to playing the Lekoa Classic in March next year.”

That ticket to the Lekoa Classic in March 2027 is the jewel in the crown, and for three years, the ultimate winners of the King of the Course have enjoyed an all-expenses-paid for trip to Lekoa Golf Club in South Africa.

This year, Lekoa brought 23 players led by President Lietsisio Mohaploa to Nyali and next year, Consolata will take the battle to them.

Consolta said the win was for every lady golfer who is told golf is a retirement game.

“We can compete. At my age, it is a full-time job, but if you put in the work, the course rewards you. I thank the organizers ICEA LION, Nyali Golf, Machakos Golf Club for believing in us.”

If Consolata was the story of perseverance, Paul Krijnen was the story of the day’s dominance, the overall winner of the Nyali Leg, playing off handicap 22 who posted a monstrous 44 points, the highest score of the day to claim the overall gong.

In the men’s division William Kaguta, playing off an enviable 2 handicap, showed why low handicappers fear no course, returning 43 points to be crowned the Men winner, a near-perfect round under pressure.

He was chased hard by handicap 17 Salim Taib with a countback score of 40 points for the runner-up slot after tying with handicap 15 Justine Ongere.

The ladies’ category was a Coast affair with grit, where handicap 26 Mary Kinaro carded 38 countback score to win the lady’s prize, edging out handicap 32 Tabitha Mayende on the same points to countback settle for the runner-up.

Best Senior for over 65 years’ prize went to veteran handicap 19 Jatin Malde on 38 points, who beat men half his age.

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Related Topics

Machakos Golf Club ICEA LION King Nyali Golf & Country Club Consolata Maitha
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