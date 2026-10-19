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Nyali's Balala leads Kenya at African contest

By Maarufu Mohamed | Oct. 19, 2026
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Kenya’s Adel Balala in a recent action at Nyali Golf & Country Club. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Kenya's top amateur Adel Balala has once again flown the Kenyan flag high, finishing as the top Kenyan at 13th overall in the prestigious All Africa Team Championship (AATC) 2026 that ended on Saturday at the Citrus Golf Course in Tunisia.

The championship, organised by the Fédération Tunisienne de Golf, Africa Golf Confederation and R&A, ran from 13th to 17th October 2026, bringing together 65 players from 17 African nations for three rounds of high-pressure stroke play.

It was Seychelles star Adrian Andrade who stole the overall title, winning with a stunning 69-64-72 gross for 11 under par, 205 total gross to be crowned overall winner, while South Africans Jonathan Wilsenach’s 208 gross and Judd Sundelson’s 209 gross took runner-up and third, confirming South Africa's dominance.

But for Kenya, all eyes were on Balala of Nyali Golf Club, Mombasa, the only Coast player in the national team.

He was among the quartet entrusted with the nation’s flag that featured John Kamais (Nakuru Golf Club), Eugene Wafula (Muthaiga Golf Club) and Maahir Patel (Sigona Golf Club), led by Coach Ali Khimji.

Balala was rock solid across three days at the challenging Citrus layout where He opened with 73 gross on round one, followed by 72 gross in round 2, and closed with another 72 gross on the final round for a total of 217 (+1) gross.

That position made him Kenya's highest-placed player, ahead of teammate John Kamaisi’s 226 gross (81-74-71) for overall 27th, Eugine Wafula on 22 gross (75-74-79) for 34th place and Mahir Patel on 234 gross (78-78-78) for 41st place.

After the final round, Balala, who has been Kenya's most consistent amateur in the last two seasons, said he was proud of his effort and the team's fight:

"Finishing in that position and as the top Kenyan means a lot to me. The field here was very strong; South Africa, Morocco, and Zambia had top players, but I stuck to my game plan and stayed patient. I wanted a top 10; I missed by just two shots, but a position in Africa is still a good result for me and for Kenya."

"Team-wise, we played well, not bad. We fought hard. John, Eugine and Mahir gave their best. We beat Uganda and Zimbabwe, which is always important for East Africa bragging rights. We learn from this and come back stronger. As a Mombasa boy, to carry Kenya's flag in Tunisia, in North Africa, is an honour. Asante Kenya," said Balala.

In the team standings, where the best three scores per round count, Team Kenya finished 6th in Africa with a combined total of 667 gross (226-220-221), a respectable finish behind continental powerhouses, edging Zimbabwe 669 gross, Uganda 671 gross, Egypt 677 gross and Seychelles 679 gross.

South Africa won team gold with 624 total gross, Morocco took silver with 628 gross, Zambia bronze with 646gross, followed by Reunion Island and hosts Tunisia tied 4th on 650 gross.

mmohamed@standardmedia.co.ke

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Related Topics

Adel Balala Kenya Golf Nyali Golf Club All Africa Team Championship 2026
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