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Nganga beats field of 187 golfers at Ruiru Club as Kiburi wins guest prize

By Mose Sammy | Oct. 3, 2026
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Kamonjo Kiburi was the guest winner. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Home player Anthony Nganga scored 67 nett to beat a field of 186 golfers who took to the fairways for the inaugural AM Communications Golf Day at the Ruiru Sports Club on Thursday.

Nganga, playing off a handicap of 22, had an amazing outing on the course in the tournament that celebrated October-born members, including AM Communications lead partner, Anthony Mutua and the club chairman, Jesse Ndegwa, who were serenaded by fellow golfers during the festivities.

Kamonjo Kiburi, the travelling golfer, led the field to take the guest winner title with an impressive 66 nett off handicap 19, closely followed by Teddy Thaayu as runner-up on 68 nett.

Among the ladies, Njoki Kiambuthi took top honours with 68 nett, while Immaculate Njiiri finished as runner-up with 69 nett.

Emmanuel Kimani posted a total of 77 net off handicap 1 to claim the Gross prize, Thuku Ndegwa secured the Junior title with a 71 net, and Benson Murigi captured the Division Two prize with a 73 nett.

In the nine-hole competitions, Wameri Karanu took the First Nine with 33 net, while Anthony Kimani won the Second Nine with 32 net.

The novelty prizes went to Salum Nkurunziza and Sabina Wacuka for the Longest drives in the men’s and ladies’ divisions, while J.K. Muraguri and Immaculate Njiiri claimed the Nearest-to-the-Pin honours.

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