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In October 2025, Fair Deal Furniture Limited, a global furniture brand was put on the spot for sending unsolicited promotional marketing messages to Richard Malelu without his consent.

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) went ahead and fined Fair Deal Furniture Limited Sh250,000.

In the judgment, ODPC Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait found the furniture franchise liable for sending Malelu the unsolicited promotional marketing messages.

The Data Commissioner determined that the furniture company continued processing the complainant's personal data for commercial purposes without meeting the legal threshold for consent.

“In consideration of all the facts of the complaints, the evidence tendered and the investigations conducted, the Data Commissioner makes the following determination. The Respondent (Fair Deal Furniture Limited) is hereby found liable. The Respondent is ordered to compensate the Complainant (Malelu) sh.250,000,” said Kassait.

The Data Commissioner issued an enforcement notice to the furniture franchise.

In the suit, Malelu filed a complaint against Fairdeal Furniture Limited, alleging that the company repeatedly sent him unsolicited promotional marketing messages without his explicit consent.

He further noted that their opt-out/unsubscribe mechanism was broken and ineffective, which prevented him from stopping the spam.

Malelu said that despite his attempts to object to the marketing, the unsolicited messages continued.

However, Fair Deal appealed the said fine in November 2025, challenging the said award to Malelu.

In the said appeal, the furniture franchise argued that Kasait erred in law and in fact by failing to take into account that Malelu used a different name when providing his details to them.

Fair Deal also said that the Data Commissioner erred in law and in fact by holding that the use of Malelu’s mobile phone number was unlawful.

“The Data Protection Commissioner erred in law and in fact by failing to take into account the fact that the Respondent’s telephone number was supplied to the Appellant freely and the same does not amount to an infringement of his right to privacy,” read Fair Deal’s appeal filed in court.

The furniture franchise said that Kassait failed to consider that the Fair Deal did not receive any request by Malelu to opt out from its system.

Fair Deal said that the Data Protection Commissioner erred in law and in fact by failing to direct its mind to the fact that Malelu did not provide any evidence in respect of the emails and requests via the USSD Code Number STOP*456*9#.

“The Data Protection Commissioner erred in law and in fact by failing to consider all the evidence on record before delivering its decision,” said Fair Deal.

They faulted the Data Protection Commissioner for arriving at a sum that was grossly high in the circumstances.

On Tuesday, the matter came up for mention before Justice Rodgers Atenya who fixed the hearing in February 2027 before Justice Emmanuel Bitta.