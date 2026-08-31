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Njenga triumphs at Thika Sports Club

By Mose Sammy | Aug. 31, 2026
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Walter Njenga in action on the par-four ninth hole at the Thika Sports Club on Saturday. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Former Thika Sports Club Captain, Walter Njenga, posted a round total of 39 stableford points to win the Changamkia na Unicolour golf tournament ultimate prize at Thika Sports Club on Saturday.

Njenga banked on his knowledge of the 18-hole course to prevail over a field of 183 golfers who included juniors, guest, and club members, who took to the fairways as they battled for the top honours. This is the second in a series of tournaments by paintmaker United Paints.

Reflecting on his win, Njenga said, "I woke at 5:30 am and came into the day feeling relaxed, which really allowed me to enjoy the flow of the game. Sponsorship matters so much more than just the prizes we win."

Bilha Muthoni delivered an exceptional performance, sweeping the Lady Winner title with 35 stableford points while also claiming the Longest Drive Lady and Nearest to Pin Lady honours.

Nancy Ng'anga finished as the Lady Winner second with 35 stableford points, while Emmily Njuno secured the Lady Guest winner title with 33 stableford points.

In the men's category, Victor Mwangi edged out D.K. Thiga on countback after they both posted 38 stableford points to take Men's Winner and Men winner second positions, respectively. Ephraim Wanjohi put up the highest score of the day at 41 stableford points to star in the Men Guest category.

Moddo Charagu scored 38 stableford to emerge the Junior winner, as D.N. Wainaina bagged the Senior title with a score of 31 stableford points, while Hilda Mwangi took home the Supplementary prize with 38 stableford points.

In the special skills category, Munge Karoki won the Longest Drive Men prize as Mbithi Musoni bagged the Nearest to Pin Men prize, while James Rwambo with 20 stableford points and Jitain Shah with 22 stableford points were the First and Second Nine winners. John Baptista earned the Best Effort prize.

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Related Topics

Changamkia na Unicolour Golf Tournament Walter Njenga Golfing Thika Sports Club
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