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Macharia and Lucy Maina triumph at Thika Greens

By Mose Sammy | Aug. 7, 2026
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Thika Greens Golf Resort CEO golf Lady winner Lucy Maina in action. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

High stakes and top-tier skill defined the thrilling 10th edition of CEO Charles Kibiru golf day at the expansive Thika Greens Golf Resort over the weekend.

Handicap 23, James Macharia delivered a spectacular performance to claim the overall title with a remarkable score of 43 stableford points.

“I would like to sincerely thank my fourball for an amazing and competitive round of golf, they really pushed me to bring out my best game today. Thika Greens has always been a remarkably favourable course for me, and it seems that wherever I step onto these fairways, everything just falls into place,” said Macharia in his winner’s speech. Handicap 5, Peter Maregwa produced an outstanding round to claim the Gross winner title with an impressive score of 75 gross. M Okoth, playing off a handicap of 22, put on a masterclass performance to win the men’s title with an unbelievable score of 46 stableford points, closely followed by Men winner second, Brian Kibanya, playing off a handicap of 20, who posted a similar score after a tight countback.

Anthony Muita, playing on familiar terrain, chalked a score of 41 stableford points to scoop the Member Man winner title, while Lucy Ngugi matched his score to claim the Member Lady winner category. Gautam Naidu, playing off a handicap of 19, impressed with 44 stableford points to seal the Guest winner prize, while Justin Njoka, returned 39 stableford points to bag the Sponsor winner award.

Shining in the ladies’ category was Lucy Maina after carding a decent score of 41 stableford points to be declared the lady winner, while Caroline Muriuki secured the lady winner second title with 36 stableford points.

The veteran players were well represented by PN Mburu, playing off a handicap of 20, who posted 38 stableford points to win the Senior category, while young prospect Timi Njuguna, playing off a handicap of 26, earned the Junior winner prize with 26 stableford points.

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Thika Greens Golf Resort James Macharia
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