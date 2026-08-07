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Widor warms his way to Limuru Junior Open title victory

By Mose Sammy | Aug. 7, 2026
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6th Limuru Junior Open overall winner, Ewan Widor in action at the Limuru Country Club, August 6, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Spanish teenager Ewan Widor defied the odds to win Limuru Junior Open title.

Even after an unplayable dense fog threatened to throw the sixth edition off the course forcing the tee off to be delayed, the 16-year-old San Roque Golf Club player chatted his path to victory after delivering a masterclass performance over the 54 holes to capture the overall boy and championship title.

The tournament attracted an international field of over 80 rising talents from hosts Kenya, Austria, Ethiopia, India and Rwanda. All of them were in hunt for vital World Amateur Golf Ranking WAGR points in the self-caddying event which tested their grit and resilience.

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