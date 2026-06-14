Wachira bags Duracoat Masters second leg in Nakuru as Siele shines in Kericho

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2026 Duracoat Masters golf series second leg overall winner, Samwel Wachira, tees off on the par-four first hole at Nakuru Golf Club, June 13, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Despite being under the weather, Samwel Wachira conquered the tough playing par-73, Nakuru Golf Club layout to claim the second leg of the 2026 Duracoat Golf Masters series in style over the weekend.

It was a tough outing for the 232 golfers who took to the fairways to be part of the tournament, which is part of the paintmaker Basco Paint Limited's 50th anniversary celebrations, the second in a series of 13 events.

For most of the competitors, the hard, unwatered greens were their Waterloo as nine was holding, worsened by the untrue putt lines.

Nonetheless, Wachira, a past Captain at the club, dug deep, navigating the course with tact, raking in a superb score of 38 stableford points to claim the overall title.

He narrowly edged out Nanu Hassanali, playing off a handicap of 6, and Father A Kipkemei, playing off a handicap of 7, on countback as they took home the first and second Men's winner titles, also on similar scores of 38 stableford points respectively.

In his speech, Wachira said, "I wasn't feeling 100%, but the game just clicked! Huge thanks to the Main Committee for doing a fantastic job on the course, and to my group for being such a friendly, supportive team. We couldn't do any of this without the incredible backing of the sponsors - thank you all."

As the golfers and guests broke into a rendition of "Happy Birthday" to honour Basco Paints half-century milestone.

In the ladies' category, former Vice Chairman Linda Munyao played a masterful round off a handicap of 20 to secure the Lady winner title with a score of 38 stableford points. She was closely pursued by Sharon Moraa from Kisii Sports Club, playing off a handicap of 18 and Picoty Koskei, who both carded an identical score of 36 stableford points to round off the podium.

Power and precision were also in play as the Nearest to the Pin winner, David Mutai, came agonisingly close to claiming the Shs 4 million sleek Jetour SUV, which was the hole-in-one prize on the par-three fourth hole, courtesy of the series co-sponsors, Jetour Kenya, leaving the lucrative challenge wide open for the remaining 11 rounds. Frankie Gichuru bagged the Nearest to the Pin Lady prize.

Kericho Golf Clubs' David Biegon claimed the bragging rights for the Longest Drive Men contest, as Teresa Murigi received a heartwarming ovation as she took home the Best Effort award, embodying the true spirit of grit and determination.

"This series isn't just about trophies, it's about nurturing homegrown Kenyan talent and building lasting communities," noted Aseem Doshi, General Manager, Basco Paints.

The scenic Sigona Golf Club will host the third leg on Friday

At the Kericho Golf Club, the highly anticipated Kenya Seed golf tournament, Charles Siele, playing off a handicap of 20, launched a spirited campaign to card 38 nett points to win the overall title. He narrowly edged out Elizabeth Mose on countback with the same score.

Scratch golfer Leonard Koech demonstrated exceptional control and precision to card an impressive 83 gross, to walk away with the overall gross winner title.