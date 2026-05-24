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Mburu shines with a personal best at Brush and Beyond meet

By Mose Sammy | May. 24, 2026
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Crown Paints Limited Head of Marketing,  Kevin Munyi (left), presents the Brush and Beyond overall winner, Nahashon Mburu (right), at Kiambu Golf Club, May 23, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Nahashon Mburu carded a career-defining gross score of 78 to secure the Crown Paints - Brush and Beyond overall winner title at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course on Saturday.

Playing off a handicap of 10, Mburu delivered a masterclass in precision, returning 43 stableford points and brushing away stiff competition from the 150-strong field, who battled it out for the top prizes. The victory was a sentimental milestone for him.

"This has been an 11-year-long journey driven by a passion and desire to lower my personal best from 78 to 75, and it's paying off, and now I will strive to get it to a level gross," he shared.

Geoffrey Ngigi claimed the Men's winner slot with a solid 40 stableford points, followed by Ngata Kimondo in second with 37 stableford points. George Njoroge squeezed into third place after a tense countback against Timothy Kariuki, both finishing with 36 stableford points. Meanwhile, Martin Nyaga took home the Gross winner title with a score of 86.

In the ladies' category, Hildah Muhia emerged victorious with 32 stableford points, edging out Sharon Nyambura, who took the runner-up spot with  31 stableford points on countback. Priscilah Githaiga rounded up the podium with 31 stableford points.

The junior ranks showed immense promise, with Alex Kamau, playing off a handicap of six, posting an impressive 33 stableford points to be declared the Junior boy winner. Martha Njeri took the Junior girl honours with 25 stableford points. 

"At Crown Paints, we see a profound reflection of our brand in the game of golf. Success on the green, much like a quality finish in our industry, is built on unwavering attention to detail and absolute precision. Moreover, we value the power of recovery—the resilience to refine and perfect—which is a shared pillar defining both a great golfer and the premium standards we deliver to our partners," said Kevin Munyi, Head of Marketing, Crown Paints Limited.

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