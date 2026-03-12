It's action time as Kenya names formidable team

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya junior team player, Yuvraj Rajput, in past action. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

As the din from the celebrations of South African 22-year-old Jarvis Casey's 2026 Magical Kenya Open win fades out, questions abound on the lacklustre performance by the Kenyan team.

He won the four-day duel with a score of 25-under-255 to lift the 57th edition of the World DP World Tour-sanctioned event.

Unfortunately, only one of the 12 Kenyan professionals made the cut.

The Kenyan squad had Mutahi Kibugu, Edwin Mudanyi, Jastas Madoya, Samwel Njoroge, Charles Wangai, Harish Shashwant, Junaid Manji, and John Lejirma.

Others were Greg Snow, Dismus Indiza, Njoroge Kibugu, and Mike Kisia; only Njoroge Kibugu made the cut.

Even as questions abound on the poor performance from the rest of the pack, luckily, the future of golf in Kenya looks bright, thanks to a younger crop of golfers who are tech-savvy and raring to go.

Last week, these players posted a stellar performance in Uganda as Kenya reclaimed the Victoria Cup trophy.

Led by team captain Elvis Muigua, the team was composed mainly of junior golfers, Yuvraj Rajput, Junaid Manji, Daniel Kiragu, wild card Kevin Anyien, Isaac Makokha, John Lejirma, and Ebill Omollo restored Kenya's dominance in the event with a significant lead.

Yesterday, four Victoria Cup-winning team members were unveiled as part of Kenya's 2026 All-Africa Junior Team Championship AAJTC, which tees up March 24-26 at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club.

Making the announcement, Ministry of Sports PS Elijah Mwangi, said that the government's investment in sports underscores its commitment to youth talent development and strategic positioning of sports as a key driver of national development.

"As a government, we pride ourselves on being the anchor sponsor of the 2026 All-Africa Junior Team Championship. Our investment through the Ministry of Sports reflects our belief in the potential of our youth," said Mwangi.

Over 100 junior golfers drawn from 15 African countries will compete in the meet.

The participating countries include Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Tunisia, Tanzania, Nigeria, the Ivory Coast, Egypt, and Uganda.

Making it into the team were Junaid Manji (Sigona Golf Club), clubmates Yuvraj Rajput and Tsevi Soni, as well as Mwathi Gicheru of the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

The girls' squad is represented by Belinda Wanjiru (Vet Lab Sports Club), Kanana Muthomi (Windsor Golf and Country Club), and Bianca Ngecu of Muthaiga Golf Club.

"The journey to host the AAJTC has been made possible through the collective efforts of the Ministry of Sports, R&A, and our corporate partners. This championship provides a vital platform for identifying and nurturing Africa's emerging golf talent while preparing them for the global stage," said Junior Golf Foundation JGF President, Vincent Mukiri.