Attyang, Kanjejo and Omore shine at February Nyanza Mug of the Month

Judith Attyang follows her swing during the February Mug of the Month played at Nyanza Golf Club on February 22,2025 in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Judith Attyang’, Joan Kanjejo and Tito Omore were the stars of the February Mug of the Month at Nyanza Golf Club as over 60 golfers turned up for the special Sunday tournament celebrating members born in February.

Attyang stole the spotlight after posting an impressive 63 nett to emerge the overall winner and claim her first-ever mug title at the lakeside course. The victory marked a major personal milestone after months of steady improvement.

Speaking after her win, Attyang said a relaxed approach helped her deliver.

“I just kept it simple, calm and fun. I didn’t want to pressure myself. I focused on enjoying the round and playing one shot at a time, and it worked,” she said.

Joan Kanjejo claimed the February Babies title after returning 67 nett to top golfers celebrating their birth month.

Tito Omore impressed on the greens to win the Master Putter contest with 23 putts over 18 holes. The putting challenge was one of the highlights of the day, drawing cheers as players battled for precision and bragging rights.

In Division One, club captain Julius Omollo carded 72 nett to win on countback ahead of Nishal Shah, who finished runner-up with the same score.

Joyce Osike won Division Two with 70 nett while Brenda Aida followed with 71 nett. Hazel Miseda won Division Three ahead of Sally Hawi.

Among juniors, Vincent Juma claimed top honours with 73 nett while Cindy Hawi finished second. Guest winner Moses Lepiren returned 66 nett, while Bellice Rabach took home the hidden hole prize.

Beyond the competition, the February Babies gave back to the club by donating a water pump and pipe to support course maintenance. The contribution is expected to improve the greens irrigation and playing conditions.

Captain Omollo praised the gesture and called for more member-driven initiatives.

“We are very grateful to the February babies for this support. It shows the love members have for the club,” he said. “We need more action like this as we work to develop this course into a masterpiece at the shores of Lake Victoria.”