Magical Kenya Open: Jastas Madoya reveals what fuels his passion for golf

Kenya's Justus Madoya during 2026 Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament at Karen Country Club on February 19, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

After missing out last year, Jastas Madoya is glad to be back playing in the Magical Kenya Open (MKO) whose 57th edition is ongoing at par 70 Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

He is among the 144 players from 30 countries who have put their lives on the line to look for the Sh62 million prize money to be won tomorrow by the overall champion.

The Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort-based player says he feels alive once again to showcase his vast skills at the global contest.

Being among those who have featured for Kenya in the MKO for a decade and a half, Madoya indicates that what fuels his passion in the game is the love of the sport, discipline, support from sponsors and benefits that come with playing golf – fitness, socialisation and interaction with new people who have changed his life for the better.

“My secret to punching tickets to the annual golf showpiece revolves around great preparations and discipline. I practise six days in a week. I play 7-8 hours a day; this has always seen me through the championship since 2013, with the exception of last year, where I missed out because my preparations and qualifications were below par,” Madoya underlined.

Apart from being a prolific player, Madoya attributes his longevity in the sport to his spiritual journey that has also made him very grounded.

Some of his pregame rituals include reading the bible, praying, fasting and listening to gospel songs.

“The pre-game routine helps to calm my nerves, especially during a tournament of MKO calibre. They help me to stay focused when the contest is very tight,” he explained.

Madoya, who doubles as a pastor, says that he uses his golfing skills to impart good Christian values to colleagues and those he intermingles with on the fairways.

His advice to upcoming players who are looking forward to taking part in the MKO in the near future is that they should cultivate discipline if they want to go far in the sport.

“If they want to reach the levels where we are as pros and elite amateurs, currently playing in the MKO, they should kindly avoid retrogressive behaviours like drug abuse and engaging in crime because these will cut short their journey and dreams of being future stars of the sport,” he said.

At the ongoing MKO, Madoya was hopeful to survive the axe on Friday that saw many players fall by the wayside.

“If I make the cut on the second day (Friday), then the aim will be a top 20 finish at least. My other wish in the tournament is to net at least seven birdies every day, moreso on the last day on Sunday,” he stated.

His advice to the Kenya Golf Open Limited that is mandated to run the MKO, is that the golf body should help to create more opportunities for local pros and elite amateurs to get chances to play more international tournaments abroad.

“I believe this will inspire more players to embrace the sport with zeal, as they aim to accumulate world ranking points.

“Playing more tournaments outside the country will give the pros and elite amateurs good exposure. Personally, I love travelling outside the country to play golf because those trips always furnish me with different experiences and skills,” he highlighted.

Madoya’s major challenges in the game revolve around finances. He says golf is very expensive at elite levels, hence the call for sponsors to come on board.

He is glad that gaming firm Betika came forward to cushion him and the other four players in their bid to look for glory at the ongoing tournament in Karen.

“You need money to play golf at an international level. Playing internationally will definitely make you a formidable player. That’s the difference between us local players and those world beaters who have descended in Karen to search for honours," Madoya said.