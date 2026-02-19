Magical Kenya Open: Kruyswijk, Kibugu inspire local charges as battle intensifies

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Golf Sensation Njoroge Kibugu in action during the MKO Pro Am in Karen. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Hundreds of Kenyan amateur golfers had a priceless opportunity to experience a taste of the 57th edition of the Magical Kenya Open (MKO), presented by Absa, through the Pro-Am event, held on Wednesday, that curtained raised funds for the main tournament that is ongoing at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

The excited players were paired alongside a world beater and a local pro in their respective batches, where they stood a chance to win exciting prizes.

World beater and MKO defending champion Jacques Kruyswijk of South Africa and local golf sensation Njoroge Kibugu were among some of the top guns who inspired and motivated the expansive local amateur field.

The duo, paired alongside Mohamed Nyaoga (handicap 17.2), Yusuf Omari (handicap 18.9), Kamau Thugge (handicap 9.0) and Raj Shah, indicated to the upcoming players that they have great potential in the game and that they are the future stars of the sport.

While highlighting how it feels to be paired with Kruyswijk in the Absa Bank Kenya-supported batch to play and encourage local charges in the sport, Kibugu indicated, “It felt good to be in the same ecosystem with Kruyswijk. He is the reigning MKO champion, so being put next to him was such a privilege. It was an honour. It’s a move that I’ll forever cherish. Our partnership in the batch offered crucial lessons to the amateurs we played alongside.

“The contingent had amazing people. They were good golfers who were ready to learn and improve themselves. They picked the best tips from us pros. Our good shots inspired them to unleash the beast in them, and this was seen from some incredible hits they netted on the fairways; some of their shots were definitely out of this world,” Kibugu narrated.

Kruyswijk said that it was an honour to get an opportunity to offer vital lessons, tips, and guide local players on the pitch as a way of giving back to society. From Left-Raj Shah, Absa Chief Finance Officer Yusuf Omari, Absa Board Chairman Mohamed Nyaoga and MKO defendind champion Jacques Kruyswijk. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

“I also urge fans to turn up in large numbers to witness the spectacle that is ongoing in Karen. Come in great numbers and with your families, enjoy the tournament and have fun,” the defending champion stated.

Nyaoga, who also doubles as Absa Bank Kenya Board Chairman, referred to the priceless experience on the pitch with Kruyswijk and Kibugu as a dream come true.

“It was absolutely fantastic, we (amateurs) opened our eyes during the occasion to learn a few tricks here and there and some tactics of the game. One of the techniques I mastered is to be an emotionally balanced player on the fairways.

“During the 18-hole journey, I also learnt how to putt perfectly, I learnt how to cultivate patience, I learnt how to stay calm before the storm (unleashing the shot), I learnt how to be a consistent player with my shots, I learnt the whole concept of game management skills,” Nyaoga explained.

According to Omari, there are no words that can describe being in the presence of a world beater like Kruyswijk and Kibugu, on the pristine Karen fairways while battling for glory in the Pro-Am.

“I will forever appreciate the moments. I kept on wondering how the duo is very skilled, especially with their long shots.

“Kruyswijk is very good with irons. I would love to master that technique, and Kibugu is a young man whose significant progress in golf, compared to last year, is meteoric,” Omari highlighted.

His take-home from the interaction with the formidable pros, Omari says he learnt that it’s not about the distance or how long one hits the ball, but the short game that you display on the course is what makes you a champion.

“Kruyswijk and Kibugu revealed to us that they spent a significant part of their time perfecting their short game, and this is what has made them forces to reckon with in the sport,” noted Omari who is also the Absa Bank Kenya Finance Director.

“You know, we amateurs, we head to the range and spend a chunk of our time hitting the drivers and putting the long irons into use. Yes, that’s where we spent 80 per cent of our time.

“But for the pros, it’s the other way round. They spent 70 per cent of their time in short game- chipping, putting and approaching the greens,” stated Omari.

When asked how he felt when he realised he was pitted alongside Kruyswijk and Kibugu in the Pro-Am contest, Omari said:” I was very excited knowing that I had a chance to interact and socialise with last year’s MKO winner. Actually, he is honest, humble, cracks jokes here and there, shares tips and also offers advice when our balls go out of bounds. We wish him and Kibugu all the best as they battle in the main category.”

Omari thinks that Kruyswijk has the capacity to defend the MKO title come Sunday.

“His skills are on another level, especially how he utilises the irons and the tee-boxes; he does well with drivers too,” noted Omari.

On his prediction on Kibugu, Omari said the poster-boy of Kenya’s golf will definitely escape the axe on Friday and has the potential to finish the tournament in the top ten.

While highlighting the Bank's mission to come on board to support six batches in the Pro-Am event and also to inject Sh 65 million into this year’s MKO, Omari, who has tipped about four Kenyan pros to make the cut on Friday, indicated: “As Absa, we are very instrumental in supporting the game of golf.

“We have been part of MKO for a very long time and will continue to be so. Golf is a sport that not only helps us to nurture and harness upcoming talents but also enables us to bring our clients together.”

Shah termed his interaction with Kruyswijk and Kibugu in Karen as great and interesting moments that will forever be etched in his memory.

“Had a lot to learn from them, I realised they play a really different ball game from us. I learnt to keep calm, be positive, and that not all shots are the same, you just should know how to manage them,” Shah said.

“To sponsors who supported us in the Pro-Am, I say we are grateful, and keep doing the good job of revolutionising Kenyan sports, especially the MKO.

“Also, to the 18-man Kenyan contingent plying trade in the tournament, stay calm, believe and trust yourselves, you will make it,” Shah said.

UTILITIES

Kenyan Professionals for 2026 MKO

Snow Greg Chege Samuel Wakhu David Kibugu Njoroge Indiza Dismas Kibugu Mutahi Nduva Daniel Mudanyi Edwin Wangai C.J Madoya Jastas

11.Mohit Mediratta

Mike Kisia

Kenyan amateurs for 2026 MKO