KGU names strong squad for 2026 Victoria Cup

By Maarufu Mohamed | Feb. 19, 2026
John Lejirma during the 98th Coronation Trophy at Nakuru Golf Club last year. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Royal Nairobi’s John Lejirma is set to lead a strong ten-man team of amateurs unveiled by Kenya Golf Union (KGU) to represent the country at the forthcoming 2026 Victoria Cup at Entebbe Golf Club, Uganda.

Kenya will be seeking a chance to reclaim their title in the prestigious tournament scheduled tfrom March 3-8.

The Victoria Cup is one of East Africa’s premier amateur match play events, bringing together Kenya’s leading amateurs and their Ugandan counterparts.

The team was selected in accordance with the union’s approved selection framework, taking into account performance in the 2025 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) standings and the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) Order of Merit.

In finalising the team, the selection committee considered each player’s current performance level, competitive record and stage of development within the national performance pathway.

“The objective is to ensure appropriate exposure to competition that supports both immediate team objectives and long-term player progression,” KGU said in a statement.

Lejirma will lead the selected team from the 2025 KAGC series that includes Elvis Muigua, Isaac Makokha, Daniel Kiragu and Ebill Omollo.

Those selected from the JGF Order of Merit are Junaid Manji, Tsevi Soni, Yuvraj Rajput and Mwathi Gicheru with the wild card being taken by Kevin Anyien.

The team will be under the tutelage of Ali Khimji while Brian Akun and Chris Kinuthia will serve as team manager and head of delegation respectively.

The four junior players together with the wildcard pick, are all members of the High Performance Program (HPP), an initiative supported by The R&A.

