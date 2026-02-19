Magical Kenya Open: Kibugu leads Kenya's assault as 2026 MKO tees off

Audio By Vocalize

Njoroge Kibugu lines up a putt during 2026 Magical Kenya Open Pro-Am Tournament at Karen Country Club on February 18, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The hunt for Sh62 million ‘jackpot’ begins on Thursday morning as the 57th edition of the Magical Kenya Open (MKO) tees-off at the pristine Karen Golf and Country Club in Nairobi.

The 144 players from over 30 countries will comb the scenic fairways in the next four days in their attempt to strike the elusive fortune that the overall winner will walk home with come Sunday

But to those who will miss to hit the golden buzzer, there is redemption. There is still room for glory with Sh348 million (USD2.7 million) prize purse, a part of the ‘loot’ to be shared among candidates who will dodge the dreaded axe tomorrow to sail into the money bracket.

Kenya has assembled a strong squad of 18 players (12 pros and 6 amateurs) for the MKO money heist spree in Karen.

Kenya’s solid line up is led by evergreen Njoroge Kibugu who is not only confident to storm the money bracket, but to give the world beaters who have descended in Karen a run for their money.

“From the way I have trained and prepared, making the cut on Friday should come naturally. I’m also using this tournament as a launching pad for other bigger battles ahead,” said Kibugu, who will be heading to South Africa in May where he will make his debut at the prestigious Sunshine Tour series.

Kibugu prides himself as the first East African, alongside Naom Wafula, to ever qualify for the lucrative Sunshine Tour circuit.

Two Kenyan brothers, Samuel Njoroge and C. J Wangai, are plying trade in this year’s MKO with one mission- to make their father proud.

“He is the one who introduced us to the sport. This year we want to honor him by winning the elusive trophy, and if not, to make the cut and have a very respectable finish, like landing in the top ten,” underlined Wangai who is also the Professional Golfers of Kenya chairman.

The Kenyan line up has three latest entrants into the war arena who have vowed not to miss their shooting targets. The new additions are Mohit Mediratta, Mike Kisia and Daniel Kiragu (amateur).

Mediratta and Kisia got the chance following the withdrawal of two international players from the tournament while Kiragu replaced Adel Balala who had already qualified.

Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) chairman Patrick Obath said that Balala withdrew after getting a lifetime chance to attend the Mecca Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The Kenyan contingent used the year-long Sunshine Development Tour- East Africa Swing and the Equator Tour series to step up training for the MKO.

Away from the local charges, tournament defending champion Jacques Kruyswijk of South Africa has descended in Karen with a compact contingent of 16 compatriots, the second largest after Kenya, to make sure the glittering trophy returns down South.

But his attempt for the title defence will definitely not be a walk in the park as he is poised to battle other five former champions who too are salivating for the pricey diadem.

The former winners who have placed their lives on the line for the title once again are 2019 Guido Migliozzi (Italy), 2021 Justin Harding (South Africa), 2022 Ashun Wu (China), 2023 Jorge Campillo (Spain) and 2024 Darius Van Driel (Netherlands).

Besides, Kruyswijk will also have to ward off strong opposition from six PGA Tour top guns who too are hawk-eyed to wrestle the trophy from him.

“This years’ MKO is very interesting, it has the strongest field ever as compared to the other 56 editions,“noted Obath.