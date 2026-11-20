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Mathare United striker John Makwatta (center) in action against Kakamega Homeboyz. [SportPesa League]

Murang’a Seal's impressive start to the 2026-2027 SportPesa Premier League continued following their 2-0 win over Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Josephat Lopaga and veteran striker Shami Mwinyi found the back of the net for Seal who moved fifth in the standings with 11 points, three behind leaders KCB.

On the other hand, the result leaves Bandari at risk of dropping to the relegation zone at the end of the round eight matches considering they sit 14th with seven points with teams sitting below them including Posta Rangers (7 points), Tusker (6 points) and Nairobi United (5 points) yet to play.

In fact, Bandari fans should be worried with their poor start of one win, four draws and three defeats because they have also played more games than Nairobi United and Tusker who have played six and four matches respectively.

At Police Sacco Stadium, Mathare United came from behind to rescue a point in their tight 1-1 draw against Kakamega Homeboyz.

Timothy Ndayala opened the scoring for Homeboyz in the 57th minute before Musa Wasike restored parity three minutes later.

Action continues today where title hopefuls AFC Leopards travel to face newbies Migori Youth in Awendo where a win will see them temporarily leapfrog KCB at the top.

Ingwe, third with 13 points same as defending champions Gor Mahia will move to 16 points if they win in Migori as KCB currently hold top spot with 14 points.

In Kwale County, newcomers Mombasa United who currently sit at the bottom of the table with one point following a rough debut of six defeats and a draw will hope to put their poor start behind them when they welcome Ulinzi Stars at Kwale Stadium.

Kenya Police on the other hand will host APS Bomet at Police Sacco Stadium in the Police Derby.